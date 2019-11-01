Gateway enters 5-year partnership with Korean seminary

Korea Baptist Theological University and Seminary (KBTUS) President Seon Bae Kim and Gateway Seminary (GS) President Jeff Iorg have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) establishing a five-year partnership between the two schools.



Gateway Seminary photo

Korea Baptist Theological University and Seminary President Seon Bae Kim, left, and Gateway Seminary President Jeff Iorg shake hands after signing a five-year Memorandum of Understanding establishing a partnership between the two schools

Iorg and other members of Gateway’s faculty and staff traveled to KBTUS’ campus in Daejeon, South Korea, to sign the agreement on Oct. 26.



The MOU outlines procedures allowing students to study abroad in individual and group settings. Students in good standing at either institution are given the opportunity to research and attend classes at the partner school at a reduced tuition cost. Additionally, the MOU provides guidelines for international study experiences for groups of students from both the visiting and host institutions.



“This partnership represents a significant opportunity for students from both schools to prepare for ministry leadership in a cross-cultural environment,” Iorg said.



Faculty from KBTUS and GS have the ability to serve as visiting scholars to the other school, delivering guest lectures, teaching courses and performing research.



“It’s good to partner with and learn from our friends and colleagues at KBTUS – they inspire us to greater service,” Iorg said.



Gateway also launched the Korean Alumni Association during a luncheon at the Korean Baptist Convention building in Seoul.