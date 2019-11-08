John Crist admits to ‘sexual sin,’ cancels tour

Christian stand-up comedian John Crist has confessed to “sexual sin and addiction struggles,” canceling the remainder of his 2019 tour after several women accused him of sexting, harassment and manipulation.



YouTube video screen grab

John Crist

“Over the past number of years, various women have accused me of behavior that has been hurtful to them. While I am not guilty of everything I’ve been accused of, I confess to being guilty of this – I have treated relationships with women far too casually, in some cases even recklessly,” Crist said Nov. 6 in a statement to Charisma News.



“My behavior has been destructive and sinful. I’ve sinned against God, against women and the people who I love the most. I have violated my own Christian beliefs, convictions and values, and have hurt many people in the process,” he said. Crist expressed sorrow and said he is seeking forgiveness from those he has harmed.



“I have also hurt the name of Jesus and have sought His forgiveness.”



Crist is accused of exploiting his “Christian reputation and platform to harass, manipulate and exploit young women over the last seven years,” Charisma reported, basing the allegations on multiple sources and referencing several women by pseudonyms.



Sexting, sexual relationships with married women, and offering show tickets in exchange for sex are among many allegations Charisma referenced.



Crist is canceling the remainder of his “Human Being Tour” that garnered him a spot at #28 on Pollstar’s Top 100 Tours Globally list for 2019, with more than 197,000 tickets sold, according to johncristcomedy.com. His first hour-long comedy special, “I Ain’t Prayin’ For That,” is scheduled for a Netflix release on Thanksgiving.



For his sin and addiction, Crist has sought professional counseling and treatment, he said, and accepts full responsibility for his actions.



“I’m committed to getting healing and freedom from my sin and have decided to cancel my remaining tour dates this year and to postpone all future commitments in order to devote all my time and energy on getting healthy spiritually, mentally and physically,” he told Charisma. “My entire career has been lived out on stage, and even though I’ve shared many of my life struggles with my audiences, I’ve lived in constant fear of the darkest parts of my life being exposed publicly.”



