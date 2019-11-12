Lottie Moon Christmas Offering theme focuses on ‘Together’

Generous giving to the 2019 Lottie Moon Christmas Offering® makes a difference among the multitudes. Men, women, children and entire communities are transformed as a result of this offering. Your gifts enable thousands of missionaries to live among, serve, and share the gospel with people who have never heard it until now.



Every December since 1888, the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering has empowered Southern Baptist’s international missions work. At the beginning of this giving season, we start with a week of prayer dedicated to international missions, taking place December 1-8.



During International Mission Board (IMB) President Paul Chitwood’s report to messengers at the 2019 Southern Baptist Convention annual meeting, he was able to share that because of the LMCO that overseas baptisms by churches that IMB missionaries have planted or directly partner with have increased by more than 6,000 over last year; new church starts reported in 2018 were nearly triple the number of new church starts IMB reported in 2016; and the number of national believers who received advanced theological training increased by 10,000 over each of the prior two years.



For links to LMCO stories, photos, videos and other resources, visit imb.org/lmco.



National goal – $165 million



2019 Week of Prayer for International Missions – Dec. 1-8



Website – imb.org/lmco



Look for coverage at BRnow.org or in upcoming Biblical Recorder print issues.