Murray to receive nomination for N.C. Pastors' Conference VP

Micheal Pardue
, pastor of First Baptist Church Icard in Connelly Springs and vice president of the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina (BSC), announced Nov. 6 that he plans to nominate J. Allen Murray
as 2021 N.C. Pastors’ Conference (NCPC) vice president. Murray is pastor of Centerville Baptist Church in Kelly, N.C.
J. Allen Murray, right, serves as pastor of Centerville Baptist Church in Kelly, N.C. He and his wife, Hope, have two daughters.
“Allen is passionate about our pastors here in North Carolina and will be a great asset to our Pastors’ Conference president in crafting a conference that will encourage and challenge pastors from across North Carolina in 2021,” Pardue said on his blog
Murray has studied at Fruitland Baptist Bible College and The College at Southeastern. He became pastor at Centerville in October 2018. He and his wife, Hope, have two daughters, Sawyer and Emery. Murray also co-hosts “The Potluck Podcast: SBC,” which covers events and topics in the Southern Baptist Convention and Southern culture.
NCPC officers are elected two years in advance.
In April, Cameron McGill, pastor of The Lake Church in White Lake, announced plans
to nominate Roger Barnes
as president of the 2021 NCPC.
Barnes is a bivocational pastor serving Moores Creek Baptist Church in Currie and as a licensed heating and air conditioning contractor who works in management at CTC Supply Company of Jacksonville, N.C.
Barnes also serves as the moderator of the Cape Fear Network of Baptist Churches, formerly called Wilmington Baptist Association. He and his wife of 31 years, Wendy, are natives of Wilmington, N.C. They have two adult children and a grandson.
Ronnie Parrott
, who will serve as NCPC president in 2020, announced in March that he appointed Clint Darst
, pastor of King’s Cross Church in Greensboro, as vice president. No nominations for the position were made during the 2018 meeting so participants voted to enable Parrott, pastor of Christ Community Church in Huntersville, to appoint a vice president.
Darst and his wife, Rachel, have three children.
Zach Williams, pastor of Bat Cave Baptist Church, currently serves as secretary-treasurer and will continue in the role through 2020. He and his wife, Summer, have two sons and a daughter.
Chip Hannah, pastor of Peace Baptist Church in Whiteville, is president of the 2019 N.C. Pastors’ Conference and Jonathan Blaylock, pastor of West Canton Baptist Church in Canton, is vice president.
This year’s event will be held Nov. 10-11 in conjunction with the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina’s annual meeting at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro.
The theme is “One,” focusing on becoming one in Christ, sharing lives, pulpits and service together among all peoples. Visit ncannualmeeting.org/event-pastors-conference
