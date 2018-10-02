2018 annual meeting theme: ‘Who is my neighbor?’

In the well-known parable of the Good Samaritan, Jesus is asked a question by an expert in the law that serves as the theme for this year’s Baptist State Convention of North Carolina’s (BSC) annual meeting.



“Who Is My Neighbor?” is the theme of the annual meeting, which is scheduled for Nov. 5-6 at the Joseph S. Koury Convention Center in Greensboro, N.C. The theme is based on Luke 10:29.



N.C. Baptist leaders say the question is a pertinent one for today and one that they hope N.C. Baptists will ask themselves.



“We see the reality that God is bringing people from all around the world to our state,” said Simon Touprong, pastor of Vietnamese New Hope Baptist Church in Raleigh.



Touprong also serves as chairman of the BSC’s Committee on Convention Meetings, which develops the annual meeting theme and schedule. “Many of these people are from places that have never heard the gospel of Jesus Christ and are in need of knowing Christ through evangelism and relational discipleship.



“We hope messengers who attend this year’s meeting would become more aware of the importance of impacting lostness in their communities and be willing to get involved in reaching individuals from the various people groups who are living in North Carolina.”



Additional details about the annual meeting, including a complete schedule, information about becoming a messenger and hotel reservations are available online at ncannualmeeting.org.



Meeting highlights



This year’s meeting will include sermons, reports, times of worship, breakout sessions, exhibits and more that are aligned with the event’s theme.



Based on feedback from attendees provided through evaluations, this year’s meeting includes a revamped schedule, highlighted by more opportunities for attendees to attend breakout sessions that provide practical training and equipping in a variety of ministry areas.



Three separate times are allotted for breakout sessions over the course of the two-day meeting.



Those times are Monday afternoon, Tuesday morning and Tuesday afternoon. In recent years, attendees have had the option of attending breakout sessions only on Tuesday afternoon.



The breakout sessions are aligned with the event theme and offer biblical and practical training and equipping in a variety of ministry areas.



A complete list of breakout session times, titles and descriptions are available online at ncannualmeeting.org/breakouts.



“The new schedule will give N.C. Baptists the opportunity to attend more sessions at a variety of times throughout the meeting,” Touprong said.



Messengers from N.C. Baptist churches will also elect officers, vote on a 2019 Cooperative Program budget, conduct other convention business and hear various ministry reports throughout the meeting.



Milton A. Hollifield Jr., BSC executive director-treasurer, will deliver his annual address to messengers during the opening session on the evening of Mon., Nov. 5.



Lee Pigg, pastor of Hopewell Baptist Church in Monroe and current BSC president, will deliver the annual president’s address on Tuesday morning, Nov. 6.



John Mark Harrison, pastor of Apex Baptist Church, will deliver this year’s convention sermon on Tuesday evening, Nov. 6.



Prayer emphasis



Once again for 2018, the BSC’s Office of Prayer for Evangelization and Spiritual Awakening has produced a 30-day devotional prayer guide that can be used during the 30-day October prayer emphasis leading up to the annual meeting.



The guide includes daily scripture readings, devotions and prayer prompts. It is available as a free download at prayfor30days.org.



At the website, individuals may also sign up to receive prayer prompts via text messaging and devotional emails each day in October.



Pastors’ conference



In addition, the 2018 N.C. Baptist Pastors’ Conference will be held prior to annual meeting Nov. 4-5 at the Koury Convention Center. The seven letters to seven churches in Revelation 2-3 will serve as the expositional theme of this year’s conference.



The pastors’ conference is free to attend, but attendees are asked to register in advance. The first 500 registrants will receive a number of free books and resources from conference sponsors. Learn more at register at ncpastorsconference.org.