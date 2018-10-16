3 things to know about breakout sessions

Breakout sessions are an important part of the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina (BSC) annual meeting. Each year, a number of pastors, ministry leaders, church practitioners, convention staff and others offer sessions that address a variety of topics.



This year’s meeting includes more times allotted for sessions and more offerings. Given these changes, here are three things you need to know to help you make the most of your time at annual meeting.



More session times



This year’s annual meeting includes a revamped schedule, highlighted by more opportunities for attendees to take part in breakout sessions.



The schedule includes three separate times for sessions during the course of the two-day meeting.



Those times are Monday afternoon at 3:30 p.m., Tuesday morning at 10:45 a.m. and Tuesday afternoon at 3:15 p.m. The new schedule is a change from recent years in which breakout session offerings were held during back-to-back time slots on the Tuesday afternoon meeting session.



One hour is allotted for breakout sessions during each time period. Be sure to check the complete schedule at ncannualmeeting.org/schedule.



More session offerings



More than 40 different breakout session are offered for attendees to choose from – nearly double the number of sessions that have been available in recent years.



Please note that not all sessions are offered during each of the three allotted times for breakouts. Some sessions will be offered multiple times, but some are offered only once.



Plan accordingly to make sure you join the sessions you want to attend. The times when each breakout session is being offered are listed at ncannualmeeting.org/breakouts.



More session variety



Breakout sessions provide practical training and equipping in a variety of ministry areas such as evangelism, disciple-making, pastoral ministry, leadership, prayer, missions and more. Many of the sessions are closely aligned to the annual meeting theme of “Who is My Neighbor?” Several sessions will focus on loving our neighbors who may be from a different cultural, ethnic, religious or other backgrounds than our own.



A complete listing of breakout session titles and descriptions is available at ncannualmeeting.org/breakouts.