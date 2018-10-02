Committee on Nominations lists recommendations

The Committee on Nominations is charged with the task of receiving and reviewing the numerous recommendations provided by North Carolina Baptists for service on the Board of Directors of the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina (BSC), the committees of the convention and the boards of the related entities (North Carolina Baptist Foundation, Biblical Recorder, Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina and North Carolina Baptist Hospital).



The committee begins its work with the recommendations sent by North Carolina Baptists and when exhausted, or in the event too few recommendations have been received for a specific place of service, the committee seeks to find candidates who meet the qualifications for service as outlined in the convention bylaws.



The full report from the Committee on Nominations can be found on the BSC’s annual meeting website, in the Oct. 6 edition of the Biblical Recorder, on the Biblical Recorder website (BRnow.org) and in the Book of Reports provided to each messenger who completes their registration at the annual meeting.



On behalf of the committee members listed below, I want to thank each North Carolina Baptist who completed and submitted a recommendation. It is not too early to begin thinking about those individuals whom you wish to recommend for consideration by the 2019 Committee on Nominations. Please continue to submit your recommendations at ncbaptist.org/recommend. Your input is essential to the committee’s work and the ongoing effectiveness of the missions and ministries of the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina.



Robin Fisher, Chair



2018 Committee on Nominations Members



Charles Brust, Bladenboro; Robin Fisher, Rocky Mount; Kenn Hucks, Monroe; David Jones, North Wilkesboro; Jonas Perez, Concord; Beth Wooten, Beulaville; Ben Curfman, Clyde; Michael Davis, Charlotte; Mark Golden, Waynesville; David Helms, Pendleton; James Keku, Browns Summit; Jennifer Thoppil, Mount Airy; Carolyn Fowler, Murfreesboro; Sam Harvin Jr., Spring Lake; Connie Millsaps, Franklin; Josh Pruitt, Rutherfordton; Jason Wilkinson, Wake Forest; and Mark Brady, Moyock



The Committee on Nominations report follows the BSC’s bylaws directive to “nominate persons for election by the Convention to the committees listed in Article I.C.1 (b) – (d) of these Bylaws, such other committees as may be assigned to it, the chair of such Convention committees, the Board, the members of the boards of trustees and directors to be elected by the Convention of the Related Entities, and such other nominations as may be delegated to the committee by the Convention.”



Among other considerations for nominees, the bylaws state “It is desirable that at least twenty-five percent (25%) of members nominated to all committees of the Convention, the Board, and the boards of trustees and directors of the Related Entities shall come from churches with a membership under four hundred (400).” This is indicated in the committee’s report by (O) for 400 and over and by (U) for under 400 in church membership.



The bylaws further direct that, “The Committee on Nominations shall include in its report at a minimum the name, church, home town, association, occupation, and sex of each nominee, the name of the committee or board on which the nominee is to serve together with such summary information as will make clear to this Convention the diversity and breadth of representation provided by the slates of nominees.” For the purposes of this report, “occupation” is indicated by “minister” or “lay person.”



Board of Directors, Baptist State Convention of North Carolina



NOTE: Board of Directors terms that begin in 2019 are staggered based on action taken by the messengers at the 2017 Annual Meeting in order to restore balance to the rotation of board members.



Region 1 – Kevin Buzzard, 2019-2019 term, Sawyer’s Creek (U), Elizabeth City, Chowan, minister, male; Wanda Guest, 2019-2021 term, Conway (U), Conway, West Chowan, lay person, female; and James Harrington, 2019-2022 term, Fellowship (U), Elizabeth City, Chowan, minister, male



Region 2 – Willie Porter, 2019-2022 term, Englewood (O), Wilson, North Roanoke, lay person, male; and Jordon Willard, 2019-2022 term, Trinity (U), Tarboro, South Roanoke, minister, male



Region 3 – Jeff Blackburn, 2019-2022 term, Hyde Park (O), Lumberton, Robeson, minister, male; Timmy Chavis, 2019 unexpired term of J.R. Hopson, Bear Swamp (U), Maxton, Burnt Swamp, minister, male; Joey Dockery, 2019-2021 term, Mount Calvary (U), Dublin, New South River, minister, male; and Pat Hash, 2020 unexpired term of Nathan Morton, St. Pauls First (U), St. Pauls, Robeson, minister, male



Region 4 – David Baker, 2019-2021 term, Green Level (U), Apex, Raleigh, minister, male; Timmy Blair, 2019-2022 term, Piney Grove Chapel (O), Lillington, Little River, minister, male; Earl Echols Jr., 2019-2021 term, Ebenezer (O), Durham, Yates, minister, male; Drew Grumbles, 2019-2022 term, Brassfield (U), Creedmoor, Flat River, minister, male; Pat Kilby, 2019-2021 term, Cary First (O), Cary, Raleigh, minister, male; Linda McLaurin, 2019-2022 term, Ephesus Baptist Church of Spring Hope (U), Nashville, Tar River, lay person, female; John Ryman, 2019-2021 term, Hillcrest (U), Raleigh, Raleigh, minister, male; and Billy Stines, 2019-2022 term, Buies Creek First (U), Erwin, Little River, minister, male



Region 5 – Jim Cohn, 2019-2019 term, Walnut Cove First (U), Advance, Pilot Mountain, minister, male; Mark Collins, 2019-2022 term, Reidsville First (O), Reidsville, Dan Valley, lay person, male; Scott Faw, 2019-2022 term, Calvary (U), Landis, Rowan, minister, male; Brenda Hicks, 2019-2022 term, Oak View (O), Kernersville, Piedmont, lay person, female; Andrew Hopper, 2019-2021 term, Mercy Hill (O), Summerfield, Piedmont, minister, male; Charlie Martin, 2019-2021 term, Cornerstone (U), Winston-Salem, Pilot Mountain, minister, male; Ryan McMillian, 2019-2022 term, Osborne (O), Eden, Dan Valley, minister, male; Walter Overman, 2019-2019 term, Main Street (U), Kernersville, Pilot Mountain, minister, male; Rick Speas, 2019-2022 term, Old Town (O), Winston-Salem, Pilot Mountain, minister, male; Ruth Warner, 2019-2019 term, Saint Paul (U), Greensboro, Piedmont, lay person, female; and Steve Wilson, 2019-2021 term, Trading Ford (O), Salisbury, Rowan, minister, male



Region 6 – David (Dac) Croasmun, 2019 unexpired term of Karen Walters, Trinity (U), Monroe, Union, minister, male; Jonathan Homesley, 2019-2022 term, Lake Wylie (U), Charlotte, Metrolina, minister, male; Kenn Hucks, 2019-2021 term, Sardis (O), Monroe, Union, minister, male; Timothy Madaris, 2019-2022 term, Union (U), Monroe, Union, minister, male; and Phil McRae, 2019-2021 term, New Home (U), Peachland, Anson, minister, male



Region 7 – Carrie Afanador, 2019-2022 term, Perkinsville (U), Boone, Three Forks, lay person, female; David Jones, 2019-2022 term, Baptist Home (O), North Wilkesboro, Stone Mountain, minister, male; Len Moore, 2019-2021 term, Hinshaw Street (U), Wilkesboro, Brushy Mountain, lay person, male; Travis Suits, 2019-2022 term, Laurel Springs (O), Deep Gap, Three Forks, minister, male; and Kevin York, 2019-2019 term, Friendly Grove (U), West Jefferson, Ashe, minister, male



Region 8 – Chris Alford, 2019-2022 term, Freedom (U), Gastonia, South Fork, minister, male; Phil Bailey, 2019-2022 term, Campfield (U), Ellenboro, Sandy Run, minister, male; David Bame, 2019-2022 term, Mill Spring First (U), Mill Spring, Polk, minister, male; Shawn Berryhill, 2019-2019 term, Montford Cove (U), Union Mills, Green River, minister, male; Shanon Brower, 2019-2022 term, Liberty (U), Forest City, Sandy Run, lay person, female; Walter Creighton, 2019-2021 term, Sandy Ridge (U), Conover, Catawba Valley, lay person, male; Nick King, 2019-2021 term, Penelope (U), Hickory, Catawba Valley, minister, male; Sally Matheny, 2019 unexpired term of Todd Rudisill, New Bethel (U), Forest City, Sandy Run, lay person, female; Matt Mills, 2019-2019 term, Mount Pleasant (U), Forest City, Sandy Run, minister, male; Anton Roos, 2019-2021 term, Lake Lure (U), Lake Lure, Green River, minister, male; Paul Scott, 2019-2021 term, Big Springs (O), Ellenboro, Sandy Run, minister, male; and Keith Stephenson, 2019-2019 term, 2nd Baptist (O), Rutherfordton, Green River, minister, male



Region 9 – Johnny Byrd, 2019-2022 term, North Point (U), Weaverville, Buncombe, minister, male; Steve Frazier, 2019-2019 term, Riverside (O), Waynesville, Haywood, minister, male; Clark Henderson, 2019-2022 term, Newbridge (O), Weaverville, Buncombe, minister, male; Steve Honeycutt, 2019-2021 term, Long Branch (U), Leicester, French Broad, minister, male; and Jason Miller, 2019-2022 term, Dutch Cove (O), Canton, Haywood, minister, male



Region 10 – Noah Crowe, 2019-2022 term, Robbinsville (U), Robbinsville, Graham, minister, male



Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina



Bobby Boyd, Woodlawn (O), Conover, Catawba Valley, lay person, male; John Lee, Wilson First (O), Nashville, South Roanoke, lay person, male; Cameron McGill, The Lake Church (U), White Lake, Bladen, minister, male; Lyndell Pate, Rockwell First (O), Rockwell, Rowan, lay person, male; Marian Phillips, Oakley (U), Siler City, Sandy Creek, lay person, female; Gary Stanley, Salem Fork (U), Dobson, Surry, lay person, male; Eric Vernon, Sanford First (O), Sanford, Sandy Creek, lay person, male; Sterling Wall, Lexington First (O), Lexington, Liberty, lay person, male; and Jay Westmoreland, Charlotte First (O), Fort Mill, S.C., Metrolina, lay person, male



Biblical Recorder



Kelly Bullard, Temple (O), Wade, New South River, minister, male; Chris Hefner, Wilkesboro (O), Wilkesboro, Brushy Mountain, minister, male; Lesley Hildreth, The Summit (O), Wake Forest, Yates, lay person, female; Larry Whichard, Kennebec (O), Fuquay-Varina, Little River, minister, male; and Bartley Wooten, Beulaville (U), Beulaville, Eastern, minister, male



North Carolina Baptist Foundation



Geron Gambill, Snyder Memorial (O), Fayetteville, New South River, minister, male; Harold (Hal) Koger, Calvary (U), McLeansville, Piedmont, lay person, male; Marion Krege, 2020 unexpired term of Roy Krege, Mt. Calvary (U), Banner Elk, Three Forks, lay person, female; Harvey Montague, Macedonia (O), Raleigh, Raleigh, lay person, male; Matt Thomas, Access Point (U), Hertford, Chowan, minister, male; and David Webb, Crestview (O), Boiling Springs, Greater Cleveland, minister, male



North Carolina Baptist Hospital



No vacancies



Committee on Convention Meetings



Miriam Acevedo, Calvary – Hispanic Congregation (U), Cherryville, South Fork, lay person, female; Tim Ameen, Immanuel (O), Clinton, Eastern, minister, male; Paul Cao, 2019 unexpired term of Jeff Stephens, Vietnamese (U), Whitsett, Piedmont, minister, male; Joey Chafton, Oak Grove (U), Youngsville, Tar River, minister, male; Tonya Edwards, 2020 unexpired term of Chris Canuel, Beulaville (U), Beulaville, Eastern, lay person, female; Chris Fox, Bethany (O), Forest City, Sandy Run, minister, male; Ruth Murray, Southside (U), Wilmington, Wilmington, lay person, female; Nathaniel Williams, Cedar Rock First (U), Castalia, Tar River, minister, male; and Larry Burns, Chair, Mulberry (O), Charlotte, Metrolina, minister, male



Committee on Resolutions and Memorials



Joel Stephens, Hopewell (O), Miland, Union, minister, male; Bob Weathers, Shallotte First (O), Shallotte, Brunswick, minister, male; Ben Whitmire, Locust Grove (O), Weaverville, French Broad, minister, male; and Kenny Gooden, Chair, Union Grove (O), Yadkinville, Yadkin, minister, male



Historical Committee



Susan Bales, Bethlehem (O), Knightdale, Raleigh, lay person, female; John Fidler, Union Chapel (U), Zebulon, Tar River, lay person, male; Woodrow (Woody) Freeze III, Lowe’s Grove (U), Durham, Yates, minister, male; Marc Sanders, Grove Park (O), Whitsett, Mount Zion, minister, male; and Allen Murray, Chair, Oak Grove (U), Lake Toxaway, Transylvania, minister, male