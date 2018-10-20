Former N.C. Baptist exec. Roy J. Smith dies

Roy J. Smith, former executive director-treasurer (EDT) of the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina (BSC), died Thursday, Oct. 18. He was in declining health for more than two months according to his widow, Charlotte Smith.



Smith first joined the BSC staff in 1962 as an area missionary, assisting small churches in western North Carolina. Five years later, he served as the convention’s seminary extension secretary until he became associate executive director of the BSC in 1977. When EDT Cecil Ray resigned his post in 1983, Smith was named interim EDT and elected EDT a year later. He led the North Carolina convention for 13 years.



The Smiths lived at the Brookridge Baptist Retirement Home in Winston-Salem. A memorial service is planned for 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 27 at First Baptist Church in Winston-Salem. More information is forthcoming.