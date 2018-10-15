Hurricane Michael wreaks havoc in wake of Florence

In the wake of Hurricane Michael, North Carolina Baptist leaders are urging people to volunteer more than ever.



Baptists on Mission Facebook photo

Gov. Roy Cooper, center, prays with Baptists on Mission workers and homeowners during a visit to Wilmington Oct. 9. Cleanup after Hurricane Florence continued as Tropical Storm Michael added to the damage list Oct. 11 in North Carolina.

With the combination of two strong storms (including Hurricane Florence from September), within less than a month, work orders are piling up at 13 recovery sites across the state. Baptists on Mission (also known as N.C. Baptist Men, NCBM) are receiving requests for help from many of the same people helped during Hurricane Matthew from two years ago.



A report from Eastern Baptist Association quotes Richard Weeks, director of missions, about Sampson and Duplin counties: “The water that got into houses during Matthew, we could measure in inches. The water from Florence we measure in feet.”



The Red Springs Mission Camp is being used to distribute supplies to more than 20 sites from its warehouse.



Goodwill Community Foundation donated $100,000 to NCBM again, just as they did when Hurricane Matthew hit N.C. two years ago.



Fundraiser



Performers from some of the biggest hits on Broadway will be raising funds for hurricane relief and recovery during the Broadway Sings for Florence concert Oct. 22 at Raleigh’s Meymandi Concert Hall in the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts.



All ticket sales and donations at the event will be given to NCBM hurricane recovery efforts. A similar Broadway benefit in 2016 raised more than $56,000 for hurricane relief following Hurricane Matthew.



Craig Schulman, who has performed the lead roles in Les Misérables, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of the Opera and Jekyll and Hyde, has assembled a cast of Broadway veterans, who will sing selections from many of their favorite shows.



“We want to raise as much money as possible,” Schulman said in a press release. “The performers saw the devastation in North Carolina and want to do whatever they can do to help. The benefit after Hurricane Matthew was so successful that I wanted to see if we could help some more.”



The cast will include Schulman; Lawrence Clayton (The Color Purple, The Civil War, Dreamgirls, Ain’t Nothing But the Blues); Lana Gordon (Disney’s The Lion King, Chicago, The Color Purple); Tamra Hayden (Les Misérables, Cabaret, The Phantom of the Opera, Fiddler on the Roof); and Gary Mauer (The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Show Boat, The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber).



Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster and through the center’s website, DukeEnergyCenterRaleigh.com. VIP seats, which include a post-concert reception on stage with the artists, are $100. Reserved seats are $45, $35 and $25.



Broadway Sings for Florence is presented by Show N Tell Ministries, a 501(c)3 organization. The City of Raleigh is among the sponsors.



To volunteer or donate, visit baptistsonmission.org.