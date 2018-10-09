LifeWay search committee now accepting nominations

The LifeWay Christian Resources presidential search committee is accepting nominations for a successor to Thom Rainer, chairman Kent Dacus has announced.



The search committee met Monday, Sept. 24, to develop a process for their search of the new LifeWay president and CEO, Dacus reported.



The committee, which is accepting nominations at LifeWayCEO@carterbaldwin.com, will work with the executive search firm CarterBaldwin to identify potential candidates.



Dacus asked Southern Baptists to continue to pray for the committee as they seek God’s guidance in choosing LifeWay’s next leader. “We do not take our task lightly,” Dacus said. “It is a tremendous responsibility God and the trustee board have placed on the search committee.



“We are seeking God’s wisdom and direction as we look for an individual who will lead LifeWay into the future,” Dacus continued. “We would ask Southern Baptists to pray for the committee as well as for the individual whom God has prepared to lead LifeWay.”



On Aug. 27, LifeWay President and CEO Thom S. Rainer announced his plans to retire in the coming year after 13 years in leading the SBC entity. A seven-person search committee was named to find LifeWay’s next leader during their Aug. 27-28 trustee meeting in Nashville.



(EDITOR’S NOTE – Carol Pipes is director of corporate communications for LifeWay Christian Resources. Reprinted from Baptist Press, baptistpress.com, news service of the Southern Baptist Convention.)