N.C. Baptist annual meeting schedule released

The schedule for the 2018 annual meeting of the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina will feature numerous breakout sessions, reports, sermons, scripture reading, prayer and more. The meeting begins Monday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. and runs through Tuesday evening, Nov. 6. It will take place at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro.
See the schedule below:
Monday afternoon, Nov. 5
2:00 Exhibits/registration open
3:30 Breakout session one (one-hour session)
Monday evening, Nov. 5
6:00 Worship through music – N.C. Baptist Singers
6:15 Call to order – Lee Pigg
Invocation – Steve Strickland
Worship through music – N.C. Baptist Singers
Please remain standing for the pledges
Pledges
Committee on Convention Meetings – Simon Touprong
6:45 Greetings
Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention – Ashley Clayton
Southern Baptist Convention seminaries – Daniel Akin
North American Mission Board video
International Mission Board
7:10 Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina – Michael C. Blackwell
7:35 Worship through music – N.C. Baptist Singers
7:45 Partnership introductions
North Carolina Baptist Men – Richard Brunson
Office of Great Commission Partnerships – Zac Lyons
7:55 Committee reports
Committee on Nominations – Robin Fisher
Historical Committee – Dale Robertson
Committee on Resolutions and Memorials – Jonathan Blaylock
8:15 Scripture reading and prayer – Yana Conner
Worship through music – N.C. Baptist Singers
8:35 Executive director-treasurer address – Milton A. Hollifield Jr.
Benediction – Paul Cao
At the conclusion of the Monday evening session, you are invited to an ice cream social with convention leadership. Please join us in the lobby area.
Tuesday morning, Nov. 6
7:30 Listening session
2019 Budget Proposal – Pinehurst
8:00 Exhibits/registration open (close at 6:30 p.m.)
8:30 Worship through music – Aliento de Vida (Breath of Life)
8:35 Call to Order – Lee Pigg
Scripture reading and prayer – Joel Stephens
8:45 Institution and Agency Reports
North Carolina Baptist Foundation – Clay Warf
Biblical Recorder – K. Allan Blume
North Carolina Baptist Hospital – Leland Kerr
9:00 Miscellaneous business
9:15 Board of Directors report – Marc Francis
9:45 Worship through music – Aliento de Vida (Breath of Life)
10:00 President’s address – Lee Pigg
10:30 Benediction – J.D. Grant
10:45 Breakout session two (one-hour session)
Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 6
1:30 Call to order – Lee Pigg
Worship through music – Kenny Lamm
Scripture reading and prayer – Santosh “Sonny” Werghis
1:45 Election of officers (fixed order of business)
President
First Vice President
Second Vice President
2:00 North Carolina Baptist Men – Richard Brunson
2:15 Worship through music – Kenny Lamm
2:20 Board of Directors report (fixed order of business) – Marc Francis
Proposed 2019 Budget for Cooperative Program and North Carolina Missions Offering – Jeff Isenhour
2:50 Presentation of officers
3:00 Benediction – John Rosal
3:15 Breakout session three (one-hour session)
Tuesday evening, Nov. 6
6:30 Worship through music – All Nations Choir
7:00 Call to Order – Lee Pigg
Committee on Convention Meetings – Simon Touprong
Evaluation
7:10 Scripture reading and prayer – Andrew Hopper
7:25 Worship through music – All Nations Choir
7:50 Convention Sermon – John Mark Harrison
Benediction – Amy Pardue Boone
Adjourn