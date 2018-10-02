N.C. Baptist annual meeting schedule released

The schedule for the 2018 annual meeting of the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina will feature numerous breakout sessions, reports, sermons, scripture reading, prayer and more. The meeting begins Monday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. and runs through Tuesday evening, Nov. 6. It will take place at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro.



See the schedule below:



Monday afternoon, Nov. 5



2:00 Exhibits/registration open

3:30 Breakout session one (one-hour session)



Monday evening, Nov. 5



6:00 Worship through music – N.C. Baptist Singers

6:15 Call to order – Lee Pigg

Invocation – Steve Strickland

Worship through music – N.C. Baptist Singers

Please remain standing for the pledges

Pledges

Committee on Convention Meetings – Simon Touprong

6:45 Greetings

Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention – Ashley Clayton

Southern Baptist Convention seminaries – Daniel Akin

North American Mission Board video

International Mission Board

7:10 Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina – Michael C. Blackwell

7:35 Worship through music – N.C. Baptist Singers

7:45 Partnership introductions

North Carolina Baptist Men – Richard Brunson

Office of Great Commission Partnerships – Zac Lyons

7:55 Committee reports

Committee on Nominations – Robin Fisher

Historical Committee – Dale Robertson

Committee on Resolutions and Memorials – Jonathan Blaylock

8:15 Scripture reading and prayer – Yana Conner

Worship through music – N.C. Baptist Singers

8:35 Executive director-treasurer address – Milton A. Hollifield Jr.

Benediction – Paul Cao



At the conclusion of the Monday evening session, you are invited to an ice cream social with convention leadership. Please join us in the lobby area.



Tuesday morning, Nov. 6



7:30 Listening session

2019 Budget Proposal – Pinehurst

8:00 Exhibits/registration open (close at 6:30 p.m.)

8:30 Worship through music – Aliento de Vida (Breath of Life)

8:35 Call to Order – Lee Pigg

Scripture reading and prayer – Joel Stephens

8:45 Institution and Agency Reports

North Carolina Baptist Foundation – Clay Warf

Biblical Recorder – K. Allan Blume

North Carolina Baptist Hospital – Leland Kerr

9:00 Miscellaneous business

9:15 Board of Directors report – Marc Francis

9:45 Worship through music – Aliento de Vida (Breath of Life)

10:00 President’s address – Lee Pigg

10:30 Benediction – J.D. Grant

10:45 Breakout session two (one-hour session)



Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 6



1:30 Call to order – Lee Pigg

Worship through music – Kenny Lamm

Scripture reading and prayer – Santosh “Sonny” Werghis

1:45 Election of officers (fixed order of business)

President

First Vice President

Second Vice President

2:00 North Carolina Baptist Men – Richard Brunson

2:15 Worship through music – Kenny Lamm

2:20 Board of Directors report (fixed order of business) – Marc Francis

Proposed 2019 Budget for Cooperative Program and North Carolina Missions Offering – Jeff Isenhour

2:50 Presentation of officers

3:00 Benediction – John Rosal

3:15 Breakout session three (one-hour session)



Tuesday evening, Nov. 6



6:30 Worship through music – All Nations Choir

7:00 Call to Order – Lee Pigg

Committee on Convention Meetings – Simon Touprong

Evaluation

7:10 Scripture reading and prayer – Andrew Hopper

7:25 Worship through music – All Nations Choir

7:50 Convention Sermon – John Mark Harrison

Benediction – Amy Pardue Boone

Adjourn