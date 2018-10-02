N.C. Baptist annual meeting schedule released
    The schedule for the 2018 annual meeting of the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina will feature numerous breakout sessions, reports, sermons, scripture reading, prayer and more. The meeting begins Monday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. and runs through Tuesday evening, Nov. 6. It will take place at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro.
     

    See the schedule below:
     
    Monday afternoon, Nov. 5
     
    2:00    Exhibits/registration open
    3:30    Breakout session one (one-hour session)
     
    Monday evening, Nov. 5
     
    6:00    Worship through music – N.C. Baptist Singers
    6:15    Call to order – Lee Pigg
               Invocation – Steve Strickland         
               Worship through music – N.C. Baptist Singers
               Please remain standing for the pledges
               Pledges
               Committee on Convention Meetings – Simon Touprong
    6:45    Greetings
               Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention – Ashley Clayton
               Southern Baptist Convention seminaries – Daniel Akin
               North American Mission Board video       
               International Mission Board                       
    7:10    Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina – Michael C. Blackwell
    7:35    Worship through music – N.C. Baptist Singers
    7:45    Partnership introductions
               North Carolina Baptist Men – Richard Brunson
               Office of Great Commission Partnerships – Zac Lyons
    7:55    Committee reports
               Committee on Nominations – Robin Fisher
               Historical Committee – Dale Robertson
               Committee on Resolutions and Memorials – Jonathan Blaylock
    8:15    Scripture reading and prayer – Yana Conner
               Worship through music – N.C. Baptist Singers
    8:35    Executive director-treasurer address – Milton A. Hollifield Jr.
               Benediction – Paul Cao
     
    At the conclusion of the Monday evening session, you are invited to an ice cream social with convention leadership. Please join us in the lobby area.
     
    Tuesday morning, Nov. 6
               
    7:30    Listening session
               2019 Budget Proposal – Pinehurst
    8:00    Exhibits/registration open (close at 6:30 p.m.)
    8:30    Worship through music – Aliento de Vida (Breath of Life)
    8:35    Call to Order – Lee Pigg
               Scripture reading and prayer – Joel Stephens
    8:45    Institution and Agency Reports
               North Carolina Baptist Foundation – Clay Warf
               Biblical Recorder – K. Allan Blume
               North Carolina Baptist Hospital – Leland Kerr
    9:00    Miscellaneous business
    9:15    Board of Directors report – Marc Francis
    9:45    Worship through music – Aliento de Vida (Breath of Life)
    10:00  President’s address – Lee Pigg
    10:30  Benediction – J.D. Grant
    10:45  Breakout session two (one-hour session)
               
    Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 6
     
    1:30    Call to order – Lee Pigg
               Worship through music – Kenny Lamm
               Scripture reading and prayer – Santosh “Sonny” Werghis
    1:45    Election of officers (fixed order of business)
                   President
                   First Vice President
                   Second Vice President
    2:00    North Carolina Baptist Men – Richard Brunson
    2:15    Worship through music – Kenny Lamm
    2:20    Board of Directors report (fixed order of business) – Marc Francis
               Proposed 2019 Budget for Cooperative Program and North Carolina Missions Offering – Jeff                     Isenhour
    2:50    Presentation of officers
    3:00    Benediction – John Rosal    
    3:15    Breakout session three (one-hour session)
     
    Tuesday evening, Nov. 6
     
    6:30    Worship through music – All Nations Choir
    7:00    Call to Order – Lee Pigg
               Committee on Convention Meetings – Simon Touprong             
               Evaluation
    7:10    Scripture reading and prayer – Andrew Hopper
    7:25    Worship through music – All Nations Choir
    7:50    Convention Sermon – John Mark Harrison
               Benediction – Amy Pardue Boone
               Adjourn

