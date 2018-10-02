N.C. Baptist resolution to honor Billy Graham

Members of the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina (BSC) Resolutions Committee – Jonathan Blaylock, pastor of West Canton Baptist Church in Canton, and Kristopher Estep, teaching pastor of Barberville Baptist Church in Waynesville – wrote a resolution that will be voted on during the BSC annual meeting in November.



Read the full text below:



WHEREAS, Billy Graham was born on November 7, 1918, in Charlotte, North Carolina; and



WHEREAS, Billy Graham, often called “America’s Pastor,” exuded a Christlike witness in American culture that spanned seven decades; and



WHEREAS, The life and ministry of Billy Graham is a testament of God’s promise to His church to raise up evangelists for the sake of proclaiming the gospel of Jesus Christ to every tribe, people, language and nation (Ephesians 4:11; Revelation 7:9); and



WHEREAS, In his lifetime, Billy Graham traveled to 185 countries on six different continents proclaiming the gospel to an estimated 215 million people, and he ministered to countless government and world leaders; and



WHEREAS, Billy Graham was an innovator in the advancement of the gospel through new technological mediums of his time; such as a radio ministry, television ministry, and internet ministry; and



WHEREAS, Billy Graham’s relationship to the Southern Baptist Convention was one of affection, cooperation, and church membership; and



WHEREAS, Billy Graham founded the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, which is based in Charlotte, North Carolina; and



WHEREAS, Billy Graham saw a vision for a training and retreat center for lay Christians and pastors become a reality at the Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove in Asheville, North Carolina; and



WHEREAS, Billy Graham’s life modeled integrity, modesty, lifelong fidelity to one’s spouse, and humility despite worldwide acclaim; now, therefore, be it



RESOLVED, That the messengers to the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina meeting in Greensboro, North Carolina, November 5-6, 2018, grieve the passing of Billy Graham on February 21, 2018, while also celebrating, honoring, and commemorating his life and ministry as a beloved Southern Baptist who traveled the world sharing the good news of Jesus Christ; and be it further,



RESOLVED, That we extend our deepest sympathies to the family of Billy Graham; and be it finally,



RESOLVED, That we desire to celebrate Billy Graham’s legacy by committing ourselves to sharing the gospel, living lives of personal holiness, and finding joy through an eternal peace with God accomplished by the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ.