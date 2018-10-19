No single artist dominated 2018 Dove Awards

Cory Asbury’s “Reckless Love” ballad garnered the worship pastor three wins at the 2018 Gospel Music Association Dove Awards, but no single artist dominated the night that recognizes work in 40 categories.



Reckless Love was named Song of the Year, Worship Song of the Year and Worship Album of the Year at the 49th annual event in Nashville Oct. 16.



“Isn’t it just like the Lord to take our failures and our overall jacked-upness and turn it into something beautiful?” Asbury said in accepting the Song of the Year accolade. “He takes our disappointments and he turns it into a dance floor. We get to remember how to be kids again.” Asbury is associate worship pastor of Radiant Church in Kalamazoo, Mich.



Zach Williams is the 2018 Artist of the Year, with his song “Old Church Choir” named Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year. The song’s writer, Colby Wedgeworth, captured Songwriter of the Year (non-artist). Matthew West, whose latest studio album is “All In,” was named Songwriter of the Year (artist).



Tauren Wells, former frontman for the Christian pop-rock band Royal Tailor, was twice honored at the event as New Artist of the Year and Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year. Wells is also featured in the Rap/Hip Hop Recorded Song of the Year, “War Cry,” by Social Club Misfits.



For Jekalyn Carr, who debuted as a 15-year-old chart-climber in 2012 with “Greater is Coming,” the award of Traditional Gospel Album of the Year was her first major win. Her “One Nation Under God” album ushered in the honor for Carr, now 21.



Other top winners include Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Gospel Artist of the Year, and Urban Worship Album of the Year for “Heart, Passion, Pursuit”; Jason Ingram and Paul Mabury, Producer of the Year (team); the Gaither Vocal Band, Southern Gospel Artist of the Year; Mark Lowry, Southern Gospel Album of the Year for “What’s Not to Love,” and Jason Crabb, Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year for “Washed By The Water.”



Anthony Brown and Group Therapy’s “A Long Way From Sunday” was named Contemporary Gospel/Urban Album of the Year; Koryn Hawthorne and Roshon Fegan’s “Won’t He Do It” was named Contemporary Gospel/Urban Recorded Song of the Year, and Marvin Sapp’s “Close” won Traditional Gospel Recorded Song of the Year.



Miel San Marcos’ “Pentecostes” was named Spanish Language Album of the Year. Alex Zurdo’s “Sin Ti” captured Spanish Language Recorded Song of the Year.



TBN will broadcast the awards program Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. Central Time. A full list of winners is available at doveawards.com.



