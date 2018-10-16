Other events appeal to annual meeting participants

Before and during the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina (BSC) annual meeting each year, a number of events take place. Most of the events are at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro. Here is a list of events supplied to the Biblical Recorder.

N.C. Pastors’ Conference, Nov. 4-5 – The seven churches in Revelation chapters 2-3 will serve as the expositional theme for this year’s North Carolina Pastors’ Conference Nov. 4-5 at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro. Sunday’s event (beginning at 5:30 p.m.) features Clint Pressley and J.D. Greear. Monday morning’s pastors include: Tony Merida, Chris Griggs and K. Marshall Williams, senior pastor of Nazarene Baptist Church in Philadelphia, Pa. It begins at 8 a.m. Monday afternoon’s leaders include: Thabiti Anyabwile and Russell Moore. That session begins at 1 p.m. Matt Capps, pastor of Fairview Baptist Church in Apex, serves as this year’s conference president.

Ministers’ Wives, Nov. 5 – The North Carolina Baptist Ministers’ Wives meets Nov. 5 from 9-11:45 a.m. This year’s speaker is Shannon Warden, an author and counselor. The theme is Encouraged 2 Encourage. Look for signs to the room.

Missionary Fellowship, Nov. 5 – The N.C. annual meeting of international missionaries (active duty personnel on stateside assignment, emeriti, former, retired or newly appointed); Nov. 5; 11 a.m.-1 p.m; lunch costs $12. Contact Jack and Ruby Gentry at (336) 766-1109 or email gentryclemmons@aol.com. The meeting is held at Lindley Park Baptist Church, 4010 Walker Ave., Greensboro.

Southeastern Alumni & Friends Lunch, Nov. 5 – Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary invites alumni and friends to its annual lunch at the BSC annual meeting. The cost is $10. It will be held in the Blue Ashe Room from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

N.C. Young Pastors Lunch, Nov. 5 – Gather over lunch Nov. 5 in the Grandover Room from 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. to hear a panel discussion with Russell Moore, Amy Whitfield and Brian Upshaw about how the convention operates and how N.C. young pastors play a vital role in its future. There are only 150 seats available. Register by Oct. 29.

Hispanic Banquet, Nov. 5 – The Hispanic banquet Nov. 5 from 2-6 p.m. features William Ortega, BSC senior consultant for Hispanic church planting. It will be held in Guilford G and is free. There are some rooms available at discounted rates ($25 for individual; $50 for two to share).

GuideStone Annuitant/Retiree Breakfast, Nov. 6 – Join the BSC Compensation and Benefits Services team for breakfast in Guilford G between 7-8:15 a.m. Cost is free; register by Oct. 31. Click the link above or call (919) 459-5637.

IMB Breakfast, Nov. 6 – Join the Great Commission Partnerships Office Nov. 6 for International Mission Board breakfast – “Every church. Every nation.” – in the Blue Ashe Room. It begins at 7 and ends at 8:30 a.m. Cost is free; register by Nov. 1.

Heavenly Banquet, Nov. 6 – The heavenly banquet with the theme “Welcoming Neighbors and Practicing Hospitality” meets Nov. 6 at noon in Guilford G. The cost is $10. Register by Oct. 23.