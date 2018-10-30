Truett McConnell University to launch publishing house

Truett McConnell University (TMU) is launching a publishing house, TMU Press, with an unnamed donor’s $200,000 gift.



BP file photo

According to a TMU news release, the new publishing house reflects President Emir Caner’s vision “to expand the university’s academia to the Christian population across the United States.”



A university press, TMU stated, “provides valuable tools and opportunities” for “scholarship from the institution’s faculty, staff, librarians, researchers and other university community members.”



Another aim of TMC Press, the university news release stated, is “to increase brand awareness and thus help with recruitment of new students to TMU.”



Truett McConnell University, located 80 miles northeast of Atlanta, is affiliated with the Georgia Baptist Convention, with an undergraduate enrollment of more than 2,500 students.



Peter Lumpkins has been named TMU Press director. “Lumpkins has served in various full-time Christian ministry roles since 1981, including senior pastor, executive pastor and director of city-wide crusade evangelism,” TMU stated. “Along with his ministry background, the new director has an extensive portfolio in publishing as general editor, publisher of small group Bible study curriculum, and published author of three works.”



TMU stated that Lumpkins already is working on two projects benefiting the Christian homeschool community as well as TMU students to be completed within the next three years: a K-12 science curriculum for homeschool students and an Anabaptist study Bible.



(EDITOR’S NOTE – Reprinted from Baptist Press, baptistpress.com, news service of the Southern Baptist Convention.)