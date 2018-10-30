Wyoming Baptists elect new leader Quin Williams

Quin Williams is the new state missionary of the Wyoming Southern Baptist Mission Network.



Approved by the convention’s executive board during its Sept. 14 meeting, Williams will be presented to messengers as the executive leader Nov. 1 during their 35th annual meeting at Mountain View Baptist Church in Mills, near Casper. Williams will begin his new role that same day.



“I am very pleased Quin Williams was selected,” Lynn Nikkel, who is retiring from the executive director role, told Baptist Press. “Quin has a great love for Wyoming, and the trust and respect of our churches and pastors.”



Nikkel is retiring after 13 years in the executive role, and after 18 years on the state convention staff. He and his wife Peggy have sold their home in Casper and bought a home in Collinsville, Okla. After a two-month break, Nikkel said, he hopes to find a new ministry in Oklahoma.



Williams, who has been pastor of Boyd Avenue Baptist Church in Casper since 1996, has a total of 40 years in the gospel ministry.



A Texas transplant, he graduated in 1977 from Howard Payne University in Brownwood, Texas, with a double degree in Bible and religious education, and in 1985 from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary with a M.Div. degree.



He pastored five Southern Baptist churches in Texas for more than 17 years, ending his tenure there with Cove Baptist Church in Orange.



When he arrived at Boyd Avenue Baptist Church in Casper, he found a church of about 150 people recovering from yet another downturn in the volatile energy-based Wyoming economy.



“I came because of the unmistakable call of God on my life,” Williams told Baptist Press. “Time has absolutely confirmed that.”



Boyd Avenue Baptist today has 215 people in two Sunday morning services and is a leader in church planting, missions and Cooperative Program giving.



Printed on the Sunday bulletin each week, “Our mission at Boyd Avenue Baptist Church is to present Christ’s life-changing message of hope and forgiveness, to enhance the developing active personal relationships with Christ, to strengthen families and to be a reflection of God’s love through community and world service.”



Williams has served as president of the state convention four non-consecutive terms; on the executive board 12 years, moderator of Old Faithful Southern Baptist Association, chairman of the Northeast Region Leadership team; chairman and teacher of the Wyoming CLD leadership team; and chairman of the Northeast Regional Baptist Collegiate Ministry Board.



Williams was the statesman who at last year’s annual meeting calmed emotions during a discussion of a name change. He suggested adding “Southern” to Wyoming Baptist Mission Network, and the name change then passed 67 to 21.



“We chose Quin because he is highly respected in our state,” Ed Tharp told Baptist Press. “He has spent years building trust as Wyoming Southern Baptists have continued to discover the best ways of ministering to people in Wyoming. We need a man like Quin who is vested, steady and loves Wyoming.”



