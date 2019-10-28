Auxiliary events at the NC Annual Meeting

Before and during the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina annual meeting, a number of other events take place at the same venue (Koury Convention Center in Greensboro) or nearby. Please check for updated information at ncannualmeeting.org or BRnow.org as well as at the convention hotel for any changes and if registration is still available.





N.C. Pastors’ Conference, Nov. 10-11 – Koury Convention Center; speakers: J.D. Greear, J.J. Washington, James Fisher, Daniel Ritchie, Mike Cummings, Alvin Summers and Mike Stone; theme: One; visit ncpastorsconference.org.



African-American Pastor’s Banquet, Nov. 10, 4-6 p.m. – Koury Convention Center, Heritage Room; speaker: William Thompson; theme: Called to Serve.



N.C. Baptist Ministers’ Wives, Nov. 11, 9-11:45 a.m. – Koury Convention Center, Victoria Ballroom; speaker: P.J. Giaritelli; theme: Buttons, Bows and Blessings; worship leaders include ministers’ wives led by Ginnie Varnam. Visit ncbminwives.wixsite.com/ncbmw/events.



Missionary fellowship, Nov. 11, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Lindley Park Baptist Church, 4010 Walker Ave., Greensboro; lunch costs $13. Contact Jack and Ruby Gentry at (336) 766-1109 or email gentryclemmons@aol.com. Meeting is for active duty international missionaries who are on stateside assignment, emeriti, former, retired or newly appointed international missionaries.



Hispanic Banquet, Nov. 11, 2-6 p.m. – Koury Convention Center, Guilford G.



Associational Missionary Banquet, Nov. 11, 4 p.m. – Sheraton Greensboro, Blue Ash Room.



Great Commission Partnerships Breakfast, Nov. 12, 7 a.m. – Koury Convention Center, Victoria Ballroom. Sponsored by Metro New York Baptist Association, North American Mission Board and International Mission Board.



Heavenly Banquet, Nov. 12, noon – Koury Convention Center, Guilford G; theme: Loving Your Neighbor to Christ.



Southeastern Alumni & Friends Luncheon, Nov. 12, noon – Sheraton Greensboro; Blue Ash Room; speaker: Ronjour Locke; instructor of preaching and urban ministry, director for the Center for Preaching and Pastoral Leadership.



Visit BRnow.org. Under “Resources” click on “BSC 2019 Annual Meeting.”