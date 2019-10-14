BSC annual meeting breakout sessions

Those who attend Annual Meeting will have the opportunity to attend breakout sessions related to various areas of ministry. Sessions will take place on Mon., Nov. 11 and Tues., Nov. 12.



A Toddling College Ministry – Yana Conner, BSC senior consultant, collegiate partnerships

Tuesday, 11 a.m. to noon, Cedar C

Do you want to start a college ministry through your church but have no idea how or where to begin? Come and learn the basics of starting a college ministry that best fits your church. This session will provide the tools you need to mobilize your members to reach college students and help you identify resources you already have to meet the physical and spiritual needs of college students. Are you ready to take your first steps?



An Intentional Church Revitalization Process – Sandy Marks, BSC senior consultant, church health & revitalization

Paul Roberts, Rob Roberts, Lee Childs, Barry Lawrence and Jonathan Blaylock

Tuesday, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Colony A

We hear about church revitalization everywhere we turn. This session will equip you to begin the conversation about church revitalization. This process will focus on discovering whether your church is in a state of incline, recline or decline and what steps are most immediate for your congregation moving forward. Participants will also be introduced to a three-phase process utilized by the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina.



Baptists on Mission Opportunities – N.C. Baptists on Mission staff: Tom Beam, Mark Abernathy, Crystal Horton, Julie Dolinger, Larry Osborne, David Brown, Paul Langston, Jack Frazier, Bill Martin, Dollie Noa, Teresa Jones and Richard Brunson

Tuesday, 11 a.m. to noon, Oak A

Your church can be involved in missions locally, across our state and nation, and around the world. Personal involvement in missions changes the lives of your church members and the lives of the people you are serving. Come discover numerous state, national and international missions opportunities for your church. This session will be led by the Baptists on Mission staff.



Blessing Every Home in ‘God’s Great Work’ – Jeff Blackburn, senior pastor, Hyde Park Church, Lumberton, N.C.

Tuesday, 11 a.m. to noon and 3:30-4:30 p.m., Colony B

This session will provide a brief overview of the “Bless Every Home” tool, and how it is helping one church focus on the work of evangelism and discipleship in its community. Participants will learn how to get the tool and begin implementing it from a pastor’s perspective.



Caring For our Youngest Members: Preventing, Identifying and Responding to Sexual Assault – Nathan Blake, Clinical Resident, CareNet, Inc. and Alison Keene, LPCA, CareNet, Inc.

Monday, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Oak B

This session will center around a conversation about how church leaders can care for our youngest members by identifying, preventing and responding to sexual assault. The session will include tools and reflections that provide spiritual and emotional care to the most vulnerable.



Caring Well: The Abuse Crisis and the Caring Well Challenge – Dan Darling, VP of communications, ERLC, Nashville, Tenn., and Josh Wester, Director of Strategic Initiatives, ERLC, Nashville, Tenn.

Monday, 4:45-5:30 p.m., Auditorium IV

The American church is facing an abuse crisis. Is your church doing all it can to be safe for survivors and safe from abuse? The Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission (ERLC) will host a panel discussing the Caring Well Challenge, a unified call to action for churches to confront the abuse crisis. A local N.C. pastor who is leading his church through the Caring Well Challenge will also be part of the discussion.



Could God Use You as a Missionary to Your Community? – Jason Ledford, lead pastor, Tapestry Church, Winston-Salem, N.C., and Joe Maye, pastor, Rise Church, Winston-Salem, N.C.

Tuesday, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Cedar C

What would our cities look like if we saw ourselves as the ones Jesus sent to seek and save the lost in our own communities? Using principles from Scripture and practical wisdom from the field, learn how to think and act like missionaries in your community. Develop a missional plan to actively care for, share the gospel with and make disciples of those who live around us.



Cultural Mastery: A Roadmap for Leaders in a Culturally Complex World – Ken Tan, BSC senior consultant, leadership development

Tuesday, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Cedar B

This training will equip ministry leaders to be more effective in connecting and collaborating with people of diverse cultures in their efforts to evangelize and make disciples who will multiply. When leaders become true cultural masters, they exponentially increase their influence and Christian witness.



Equipping Your Church for ‘God’s Great Work’ Through the Church Renewal Journey – Bob & Phyllis Foy, missionaries, Church Renewal Journey, Mission Service Corps

Tuesday, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Bear Creek

The Awakening Renewal Weekend is designed to awaken church laity to understand that God wants to use each of His children in His great kingdom work. The Equipping Renewal Weekend helps laity discover how the Holy Spirit has equipped and empowered each believer with a supernatural spiritual gift for serving in His kingdom work. During the Commissioning Renewal Weekend, those who have agreed to God’s calling are commissioned as missionaries from their home church back into their marketplace to be involved in the joy of serving in “God’s Great Work.”



Family Crisis, Sexual Abuse & Trauma – Regina Keener, director, Mills Home (Thomasville, N.C.) and Care House (Lenoir, N.C.); Guatemalan Ministry consultation team member

Sandy Perry, Statewide Director of Family Interventions and Training, BCH

Monday, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Oak C

This training will provide evidence-based information on how to work with youth who have experienced family crisis, sexual abuse and trauma. Representatives from the Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina will share tips on how the public can be more aware and responsive to the needs of children, and how our youth can be taught to avoid abusive relationships.



Girl, Go Obey: Abide in Me, not Abide in me – Missie Branch, associate dean of students to women, Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, Wake Forest, N.C.

Tuesday, 11 a.m. to noon, Pinehurst

Many books, Instagrammers and social media sensations spread the word, “Set your goals,” “You do you,” and “If you want it, go for it.” However, this message focuses on the individual making it happen instead of what Jesus says – abide in Him and die to self. This session will help attendees understand how to seek the will of the Lord, why obedience is important, how to obey the Lord and why this provides greater satisfaction than doing our own thing.



‘God’s Great Work’ Among Military & Veterans – Thomas Watson, BSC contract consultant, military and chaplaincy ministry

Tuesday, 11 a.m. to noon, Olympia

This session will allow time to brainstorm military ministry in your church community. Who will take the gospel to our leaders on the frontlines? It takes a man or woman of courage to step into the mindset of America’s fighting forces to urge them to seek inner peace through Christ.



‘God’s Great Work’ in Homes and Neighborhoods – Mark Smith, BSC senior consultant, family evangelism & discipleship, Jamie Burkett, Stephanie Jackson and Eric Simmons

Tuesday, 11 a.m. to noon, Auditorium I

Do families in your congregation see their homes or neighborhoods as a mission field? While communities are growing around our churches, attendance on Sunday mornings is suffering. Why is this happening? Could it be that parents are not equipped to engage their homes and communities with the gospel? The N.C. Baptist Faith at Home Ministry has developed a new resource called “Acts 2:39 Missional Families,” a seven-week small group study written intentionally for parents. Join us to learn more on how equipping your parents can lead to revitalization in your church.



‘God’s Great Work’ in NC’s Pockets of Lostness – Cris Alley, BSC team leader, strategic focus team

Tuesday, 11 a.m. to noon, Heritage B

Come hear a report on what God is doing through N.C. Baptist churches that are impacting lostness and how your church can do the same.



‘God’s Great Work’ in Reaching Singles – Kris Swiatocho, director, The Singles Network Ministries, Hendersonville, N.C.

Tuesday, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Auditorium I

More than half of the nation’s population (54 percent) is unmarried, but most of our churches do not reflect this reality. Come learn how to not only reach single adults of all ages and backgrounds but also get them involved in the overall growth of your church. You too can reach every “single” person for Christ.



‘God’s Great Work’ in Your Neighborhood – Chuck Campbell, BSC strategy coordinator (Unifour), strategic focus team, and Mike Boarts, BSC strategy coordinator (Fayetteville and South Coastal), strategic focus team

Tuesday, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Heritage B

Understanding one’s neighborhood allows us to proclaim the gospel in contextualized and relevant ways. This session will focus on how you can join “God’s Great Work” in your community.



‘God’s Great Work’ Through Immigration Issues – John Faison, executive director, Council on Immigrant Relations; Larry Phillips, BSC contract strategist, Baptist Immigration Services; and Amaury Santos, BSC senior consultant, Hispanic ministries

Tuesday, 11 a.m. to noon, Bear Creek

Come learn what the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina is doing on the immigration front to assist churches in loving their neighbors in different cultural contexts.



Goodbye Millennials, Hello Generation Z – Tom Knight, BSC senior consultant/contextualist, collegiate partnerships

Tuesday, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Heritage A

While many churches are still talking about how entitled and individualistic millennials are, they have missed the emergence of the newest and largest generation – the one known as Generation Z. This session will cover the basics of how Generation Z differs from millennials and help your church be prepared to engage them with the gospel.



Gospel-Centered Life Design: ‘God’s Great Work’ in You – Brian Upshaw, BSC team leader, disciple-making team

Tuesday. 11 a.m. to noon and 3:30-4:30 p.m., Turnberry

Most church members struggle with how to articulate God’s unique calling for them and how to plan their everyday lives around that calling. Come be equipped with a basic tool kit for life design.



Growing a Culture of Discipleship Through Accountability – Tony Blanchard, founding partner, The Gathering, Hickory, N.C.

Tuesday, 11 a.m. to noon, Cedar B

This session will discuss the importance of recapturing biblical accountability and its necessity in growing a culture of discipleship. Participants will look at practical ways of implementing accountability and hear stories of where this has taken root in discipling groups.



Hero Maker: 5 Essential Practices to Multiply Godly Leaders – Corey Alley, pastor, Sojourner Church, Concord, N.C.; Quintell Hill, pastor, Multiply Community Church, Monroe, N.C.; Donnie Paschall, pastor, Vertical Church, Lumberton, N.C.; and Billy Roy, pastor, Crossroads Church, Whiteville, N.C.

Tuesday, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Colony C

Based on the book Hero Maker by Dave Ferguson and Warren Bird, this session explores five powerful practices found in Jesus’ ministry. Come learn strategies to multiply your dreams, initiate permission giving, develop an apprenticeship system that works, activate your leaders’ gifts and develop a simple scoreboard that measures kingdom-building progress.



How to Safeguard Your Church Against Sexual Abuse – Eddie Thompson, BSC senior consultant, pastoral ministries

Monday, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Colony A

Widespread reports of sexual abuse and misconduct in almost every setting have prompted business, political and church leaders to admit we have a desperate problem. While churches are taking steps to recognize, respond to and report incidents of abuse and create safer environments, some don’t address the issue because they don’t believe it could happen to them. This session will include an honest conversation about what you can do to safeguard your ministry from sexual misconduct.



How to Study the Bible for Yourself – Ashley Allen, BSC senior consultant, Embrace and women’s evangelism & discipleship

Tuesday, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Pinehurst

Have you ever wanted to know the Lord and hear His voice? More likely than not, this has been your desire. Often, we spend time reading scripture, but not deeply studying what the words are conveying, the context and setting of the book, or making application of the text. Our study of scripture should lead to heart transformation as we view who God is and who we are in light of His character. His desire is for us to grow into His likeness. This session will teach attendees tools to use in the inductive study of scripture so they might be able to study the Bible.



Hurricane Florence Rebuilds – N.C. Baptists on Mission staff: Bill Martin, Jay Baugham, Carrie Fisher, Richard Weeks, Steve Smith, Tom Beam and Richard Brunson

Tuesday, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Oak A

“God’s Great Work” often happens after great disasters. Hurricane Florence was one of the most damaging storms ever to hit North Carolina, and many needs still remain more than a year later. Come hear from Baptists on Mission site coordinators in eastern North Carolina and learn how God is working and how you and your church can minister to hurting people.



Lay of the Land: Religious Liberty & Implications for Your Church – Dan Darling, VP of communications, ERLC, Nashville, Tenn.; Tonya Shellnut, regional director of the Church Alliance, Scottsdale, Ariz.; and Josh Wester, drector of strategic initiatives, ERLC, Nashville, Tenn.

Monday, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Cedar B

The Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission (ERLC) is joining with Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) to discuss the most pressing issues of religious liberty and religious freedom churches are facing today. They will also look forward to issues, challenges and opportunities on the horizon. A local N.C. pastor who is a member of ADF Church Alliance will also join the panel. The panel will conclude with time for questions and answers.



Mission Trips That Make Disciples – Matt Willis, associate pastor, missions & evangelism, Calvary Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, N.C.; and International Mission Board missionaries

Tuesday, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Arrowhead

Churches are sending people on short-term mission trips all around the world. How much of what we are doing is actually making a difference, both overseas and in the lives of our church members? How could we leverage short-term missions to partner well with our missionaries overseas, while at the same time discipling our members to live their lives for God’s global mission here?



Moving People From ‘Doing Church’ to ‘Being’ the Church – Andy Hughes, pastor, First Baptist Church, Pilot Mountain, N.C.

Tuesday, 11 a.m. to noon, Oak B

What does organic disciple-making look like within a group? This session will focus on how to love people where they are in life.



Moving People From the Sidelines Into the Game – James Zik, associate pastor, evangelism & discipleship, Beach Road Baptist Church, Southport, N.C.

Tuesday, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Oak B

This session will focus on the importance of assimilation to connect people to where real church happens.



Prayer, Revival and Spiritual Awakening – Mark Harris, interim pastor, Stedman Baptist Church, Stedman, N.C.; and Chris Schofield, BSC director, Office of Prayer

Tuesday, 11 a.m. to noon and 3:30-4:30 p.m., Auditorium IV

This session highlights the key role that prayer, revival and spiritual awakening play in a church’s ability to join Christ in accomplishing the Great Commission and the Great Commandment in their community and the world.



Preserving ‘God’s Great Work’: Effective Strategies for Historical Research and Publications – Nathan Saunders, associate director, Library Specialized Collections, UNC Wilmington, Wilmington, N.C.

Tuesday, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Olympia

This session will help churches that are seeking to preserve their histories in written and digital formats.



Protecting Children in Missions & Camp Settings – Tom Beam, BSC, Baptists on Mission student mission mobilization consultant; and Dollie Noa, BSC, Baptists on Mission consultant for children/family missions mobilization

Monday, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Cedar C

Mission and camp settings are expected to be safe environments for our children. However, they can also be vulnerable environments when safety precautions are not in place. Learn more about how you can be proactive in protecting your church’s most valuable asset – your children.



Protecting our Teens: What You Don’t Know Could Hurt – Merrie Johnson, BSC senior consultant, youth evangelism & discipleship

Monday, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Colony B

What criteria do we need to follow to ensure protection for the church, leadership and students? Join us as we discuss ways our churches can provide a safe place for teenagers to grow as followers of Jesus Christ. The discussion will address facility safety, recruiting volunteers, incident reporting, who should serve as chaperones and more.



Reaching Muslims for Christ – Kambiz Saghaey, director for Persian Leadership Development, Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, Wake Forest, N.C.

Tuesday, 11 a.m. to noon, Cedar A

Specifically designed to create urgency among believers to reach Muslims, this session will focus on sharing Christ with Muslim neighbors and friends who live in America. The session will also include a brief overview of Muslim beliefs, rituals and traditions.



Revitalize Your Church in 4 Days – Sandy Marks, BSC senior consultant, church health & revitalization; and Russ Reaves, BSC strategy coordinator (Triad), strategic focus team

Tuesday, 11 a.m. to noon, Colony A

Most pastors expend energy on and give attention to the work that Sunday brings. However, developing an intentional rhythm for preaching, discipling, shepherding and leading for the workdays can make a tremendous impact toward revitalizing your church. This session explores the central role of sermon preparation and delivery in church revitalization.



Safety & Security in Your Children’s Ministry – Cheryl Markland, BSC senior consultant, childhood evangelism & discipleship

Monday, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Oak A

The need for policies and procedures that protect the children of your church has never been greater. Discover steps for writing effective policies and enforcing essential procedures that set protection as priority.



Sexual Abuse in the Church: Measures for Prevention and Helping Female Survivors – Ashley Allen, BSC senior consultant, Embrace and women’s evangelism & discipleship

Monday, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Colony C

When we hear stories of sexual abuse in our churches, it’s easy to think, “That will never happen here.” However, sexual abuse can happen anywhere. Statistics tell us that 1 in 4 females are survivors of sexual abuse, often with the abuse taking place in their childhood or teenage years. This session will cover measures churches should take for prevention, examine the grooming process that predators use, and how to respond well to women who have endured sexual abuse.



Sharing the Gospel With Neighbors of Other Faiths – James Cooper, missionary, First Baptist Church, Durham, N.C.; Jonathan Derbyshire, missionary, Imago Dei Church, Raleigh, N.C.; and John Messiah, People Group Engagement Catalyst for Great Commission Partnerships, The Summit Church, Durham, N.C.

Tuesday, 11 a.m. to noon, Arrowhead

We live in a world where we sit next to a Muslim friend in class, live across the street from a Hindu or work at a coffee shop with a Buddhist. God is bringing unreached peoples from around the world to be our neighbors, which provides amazing opportunities for the Great Commandment and the Great Commission. Come learn how to use the “3 Circles” evangelism tool and adapt it to share with people from other world religions.



The Sending Church Collective: God’s Great Collaboration – Mike Pittman, BSC team leader, church planting team

Tuesday, 11 a.m. to noon, Colony C

This session will share the story of intentional reproducing church planting in North Carolina using real-time stories and family trees from across the state. The more we model collaboration in the church planting world, the more God will convict others to become a sending church.



What’s Going On? – Josh Reed, BSC senior consultant, adult evangelism & discipleship

Tuesday, 11 a.m. to noon and 3:30-4:30 p.m., Oak C

During this session, we will discuss some of the best practices in disciple-making throughout North Carolina.



When Andy Griffith Meets Stranger Things – Darrick Smith, BSC senior consultant, collegiate partnerships; Chase Jenkins, director of International Connections & Finance, First Baptist Church, Durham, N.C.; Danella Kish, Bridge College and Mobilization director, The Bridge Church, Wilmington, N.C.; Mark Navey, lead pastor, Provision Church, Monroe, N.C.; and Savannah Wood, college ministry intern, Perkinsville Baptist Church, Boone, N.C.

Tuesday, 11 a.m. to noon, Heritage A

Why does it seem that college ministries often keep college students away from the rest of the church? College students need relationships with older, wiser men and women of God. Seasoned adults need energetic, younger followers of Jesus. This panel discussion featuring several leaders from across North Carolina will demonstrate how some churches have integrated college ministries throughout their churches so that they are more effectively joining “God’s Great Work.”



When the American Church Meets the Hispanic Church – William Neira, pastor, Iglesia Bautista Cristo, Forest City, N.C.; and Ligia Neira

Tuesday, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Cedar A

In a more multicultural and globalized world than before, the church faces new challenges. Although the church has been multicultural since its inception, the challenge remains in the paradox: “what separates us, unites us.”This session will explore how to build bridges, break down barriers, and where our responsibility and God’s will come together to transform and impact our churches and communities for God’s Kingdom and His glory.