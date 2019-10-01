Committee on Nominations report

The Committee on Nominations is charged with the task of receiving and reviewing the numerous recommendations provided by North Carolina Baptists for service on the Board of Directors of the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina (BSC), the committees of the convention and the boards of the related entities (North Carolina Baptist Foundation, the Biblical Recorder, Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina and North Carolina Baptist Hospital).



The committee begins its work with the recommendations sent by North Carolina Baptists and when exhausted, or in the event too few recommendations have been received for a specific place of service, the committee seeks to find candidates who meet the qualifications for service as outlined in the convention bylaws.



The full report from the Committee on Nominations can be found on the BSC’s Annual Meeting website (ncannualmeeting.org), in the Oct. 5 edition of the Biblical Recorder, on the Biblical Recorder website (BRnow.org) and in the BSC Book of Reports. On behalf of the committee members listed below, I want to thank each North Carolina Baptist who completed and submitted a recommendation. It is not too early to begin thinking about those individuals whom you wish to recommend for consideration by the 2020 Committee on Nominations.



The committee would also ask you to consider the issue of gender and ethnic diversity in the recommendations you submit. We would like to see more and more of the wonderful diversity of our Baptist state convention family reflected in those we will be nominating to serve in these key leadership positions in the future. So please think and pray about the recommendations you will make from large churches, small churches, rural churches, urban churches, new churches, historic churches, men and women, young and old, and potential leaders from across all cultural and ethnic groups.



Please submit your recommendations through the N.C. Baptist app or online at ncbaptist.org/recommend. Your input is essential to the committee’s work and the ongoing effectiveness of the missions and ministries of the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina.

Robin Fisher, Chair



2019 Committee on Nominations Members

Robin Fisher, Rocky Mount, chair; Mark Brady, Moyock; Michael Davis, Charlotte; David Duarte, Greensboro; Carolyn Fowler, Murfreesboro; Mark Golden, Waynesville; Amy Harrison, Troutman; David Helms, Pendleton; James Keku, Browns Summit; Heath Lloyd, Reidsville; Dustin Mace, Vale; Connie Millsaps, Franklin; Josh Pruitt, Rutherfordton; Gene Roberts, Asheville; Jennifer Thoppil, Mount Airy; and Jason Wilkinson, Wake Forest.



The Committee on Nominations report follows the BSC’s bylaws directive to “nominate persons for election by the Convention to the committees listed in Article I.C.1 (b) – (d) of these Bylaws, such other committees as may be assigned to it, the chair of such Convention committees, the Board, the members of the boards of trustees and directors to be elected by the Convention of the Related Entities, and such other nominations as may be delegated to the committee by the Convention.”



Among other considerations for nominees, the bylaws state “It is desirable that at least twenty-five percent (25 percent) of members nominated to all committees of the Convention, the Board, and the boards of trustees and directors of the Related Entities shall come from churches with a membership under four hundred (400).” This is indicated in the committee’s report by (O) for 400 and over and by (U) for under 400 in church membership.



The bylaws further direct that, “The Committee on Nominations shall include in its report at a minimum the name, church, home town, association, occupation, and sex of each nominee, the name of the committee or board on which the nominee is to serve together with such summary information as will make clear to this Convention the diversity and breadth of representation provided by the slates of nominees.”



Board of Directors, Baptist State Convention of North Carolina



• Region 1 – Terry Stockman, 2020-2023, Meherrin (O), Murfreesboro, West Chowan Association, minister, male

• Region 2 – Dimas Castillo, 2020-2023, Living Hope Community (U), Jacksonville, New River Association, minister, male; Brandon Dees, 2020-2023, Calvary (O), Rocky Mount, North Roanoke Association, minister, male; Jon Mills, 2022 unexpired term of Willie Porter, Gaston First (U), Roanoke Rapids, North Roanoke Association, lay person, male; and Jody Yopp, 2020 unexpired term of Phil Brannan, Kellum (O), Jacksonville, New River Association, minister, male

• Region 3 – Tim Chavis, 2020-2023, Bear Swamp (U), Maxton, Burnt Swamp Association, minister, male

• Region 4 – Carlyle Hall, 2020-2023, Castalia (U), Castalia, Tar River Association, minister, male; and Steven Wade, 2020-2023, Faith (O), Louisburg, Tar River Association, minister, male

• Region 5 – Paul Cao, 2020-2023, Vietnamese (U), Whitsett, Piedmont Association, minister, male; Jim Cohn, 2021 unexpired term of Steve Wilson, Walnut Cove (U), Advance, Pilot Mountain Association, minister, male; Keith Jefferson, 2020-2023, Immanuel (U), Mebane, Piedmont Association, minister, male; and Walter Overman, 2020-2023, Main Street (U), Kernersville, Pilot Mountain Association, minister, male

• Region 6 – Jimmy Barrett, 2020-2023, Poplar Grove (U), Kannapolis, Cabarrus Association, minister, male; Chris Baucom, 2020-2023, Benton’s Cross Roads (U), Monroe, Union Association, minister, male; Casey Norkett, 2020-2023, Hickory Grove (O), Harrisburg, Metrolina Association, minister, male; Mark Perko, 2022 unexpired term of Jonathan Homesley, Deep Creek (U), Wadesboro, Anson Association, minister, male; Sam Roach, 2020-2023, Weddington First (U), Waxhaw, Union Association, minister, male; and James Weddington, 2020-2023, Eastern Hills (U), Charlotte, Metrolina Association, minister, male

• Region 7 – Chris Johnson, 2020-2023, Fairplains (U), Wilkesboro, Stone Mountain Association, minister, male; Wes McGarry, 2020-2023, Westfield (O), Pilot Mountain, Surry Association, minister, male; and Stephen Robbins, 2020-2023, Elkin Valley (O), Elkin, Elkin Association, minister, male

• Region 8 – Ryan Bennett, 2020-2023, Cross Memorial (O), Marion, Blue Ridge Association, minister, male; Shawn Berryhill, 2020-2023, Montford Cove (U), Union Mills, Green River Association, minister, male; Matthew Mills, 2020-2023, Mount Pleasant (U), Forest City, Sandy Run Association, minister, male; Cory Smith, 2020-2023, Mountain View (O), Hickory, Catawba Valley Association, minister, male; and Keith Stephenson, 2020-2023, 2nd Baptist (O), Rutherfordton, Green River Association, minister, male

• Region 9 – Ricky Mason, 2020-2023, Antioch (O), Maggie Valley, Haywood Association, minister, male; and Chris Reese, 2020-2023, Enka (U), Candler, Buncombe Association, minister, male

• Region 10 – No vacancies



Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina



Bill Boddie, 2020-2023, Christ Covenant (U), Nashville, North Carolina Miscellaneous Association, lay person, male; John Cashwell, 2020-2023, Providence (O), Concord, Cabarrus Association, minister, male; Gayla Freeman, 2020-2023, Marshall First (U), Conover, French Broad Association, lay person, female; James D. (Jim) Goldston III, 2020-2023, Bay Leaf (O), Raleigh, Raleigh Association, lay person, male; Kenneth Lance, 2020-2023, Salisbury First (O), Winston-Salem, Rowan Southern Baptist Association, minister, male; Karl Milliren, 2020-2023, Rich Fork (O), Thomasville, Liberty Association, lay person, male; Steve Strickland, 2020-2023, Mount Airy (U), Pembroke, Burnt Swamp Association, minister, male; Robert (Bobby) Tucker, 2020-2023, North Kannapolis (O), Kannapolis, Cabarrus Association, lay person, male; and Christopher (CW) Watkins, 2020-2023, The Summit Church (O), Durham, Yates Association, minister, male



Biblical Recorder



Joan Calhoun, 2020-2023, West Edgecombe (O), Rocky Mount, North Roanoke Association, lay person, female; Marty Childers, 2020-2023, Durham Memorial (O), Hillsborough, Yates Association, minister, male; Ron Davis, 2020-2023, Old Town (O), Pfafftown, Pilot Mountain Association, lay person, male; Amy Lunceford, 2020-2023, Rocky Mount First (O), Rocky Mount, North Roanoke Association, lay person, female; and Sonny Sweatman, 2020-2023, Beach Road (O), Oak Island, Brunswick Association, minister, male



N.C. Baptist Foundation



Mike Cummings, 2020-2023, Deep Branch (U), Pembroke, Burnt Swamp Association, minister, male; Byron Greene, 2020-2023, Highland (O), Garner, Raleigh Association, minister, male; Jim Shelley, 2020-2023, Creedmoor First (O), Creedmoor, Flat River Association, minister, male; Sylvia Stafford, 2020-2023, Friendly Avenue (O), Greensboro, Piedmont Association, lay person, female; and Harold Vaden, 2020-2023, Calvary (O), Reidsville, Dan Valley Association, lay person, male



N.C. Baptist Hospital



No vacancies



Committee on Convention Meetings



Debbie Faulk, 2020-2022, Edgewood (U), Mebane, Mount Zion Association, lay person, female; M.C. Ko, 2020-2022, The Connect Church (U), Cary, Raleigh Association (mission church), minister, male; Eric Peacock, 2020-2022, Westchester (O), High Point, Piedmont Association, minister, male; David Richardson, 2020-2022, Creedmoor First (O), Stem, Flat River Association, minister, male; Jonathan Waggett, 2020-2022, Coats (O), Garner, Little River Association, minister, male; Robbie Wood, 2020-2022, Pleasant View (U), State Road, Elkin Association, minister, male; and Jeff Maynard, Chair 2020, Brevard First (O), Hendersonville, Transylvania Association, minister, male



Committee on Resolutions and Memorials



Ken Jones, 2020-2022, Friendship (O), Lincolnton, Ashe Association, minister, male; Bill Sturm, 2020-2022, Sandy Ridge (U), Conover, Catawba Valley Association, minister, male; Dai Vo, 2020 unexpired term of Jared Parks, Vietnamese (U), Jamestown, Piedmont Association, lay person, male; Chris Webb, 2020-2022, New Bethel (U), Pembroke, Burnt Swamp Association, minister, male; and Joel Stephens, Chair 2020, Hopewell (O), Concord, Union Association, minister, male



Historical Committee



Jonathan Blaylock, 2020-2022, West Canton (O), Canton, Haywood Association, minister, male; Ryan Bliss, 2020-2022, 4D Church (U), Morrisville, North Carolina Miscellaneous, minister, male; Chivous Bradley, 2020 unexpired term of Peter McDonald, Pleasant Hill (U), Rutherfordton, Green River Association, lay person, male; Jayson Rowe, 2020-2022, Conway (U), Conway, West Chowan Association, minister, male; Nick Smith, 2020-2022, Lake Junaluska First (U), Waynesville, Haywood Association, minister, male; and Allen Murray, Chair 2020, Centerville (U), Kelly, Cape Fear Network of Baptist Churches (formerly Wilmington Baptist Association), minister, male