Digital resources for BSC annual meeting available

Attendees to this year’s annual meeting of the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina (BSC) can now access a number of event-related resources before they arrive on-site to help them make the most of their meeting experience.



This year’s book of reports, the 2020 budget proposal, the event program and more are all available as digital downloads on the annual meeting website at ncannualmeeting.org/resources.



The resources can also be accessed through the N.C. Baptist app, which is available for both Apple and Android smartphones and mobile devices by searching for “NC Baptist” in the Apple App or Google Play stores.



“Evaluations from previous annual meetings tell us that a growing number of messengers prefer digital access to materials rather than depending on printed copies at the annual meeting,” said Brian Davis, BSC associate executive director-treasurer.



“However, not every messenger shares that sentiment, so we will still have some print copies available for those messengers who prefer them.”



When messengers register at the meeting, they will be asked if they have downloaded the app or accessed digital copies of the program, which includes the event schedule, facility maps, breakout session listings, exhibitor listings and more. If a messenger prefers a printed copy of the program, they will be provided with one.



All messengers will be provided a printed copy of the proposed 2020 Cooperative Program budget booklet in addition to the special edition of the Biblical Recorder, which will include committee reports that will be considered during the meeting and other vital information.



In an effort to reduce printing costs, the book of reports – the largest printed item typically provided to messengers – is being produced primarily as a digital resource available online and through the mobile app.



The book of reports includes a variety of highlights from state convention ministries, institutions and agencies, historically affiliated universities and more.



A limited number of printed copies of the book of reports will be available to messengers upon request at the registration area.



Signs will be posted at the registration area with instructions for messengers and guests on how to access and download the digital materials if they don’t access them in advance.



“We hope a large majority of messengers attending this year’s Annual Meeting will access these materials and resources prior to their arrival in Greensboro,” Davis said. “Accessing these materials in advance will allow messengers to be better informed about everything that will be taking place during this year’s meeting.”



“We are constantly exploring new ways to deliver information to the pastors, staff and laity who are part of our family of N.C. Baptist churches, while striving to be good stewards of the financial resources entrusted to us.”



This year’s annual meeting is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 11-12, at the Joseph S. Koury Convention Center in Greensboro.



The meeting theme is “God’s Great Work,” which will include an emphasis on the Great Commandment and the Great Commission.



More information is available online at ncannualmeeting.org.



Visit BRnow.org/resources/BSC-2019-annual-meeting to find stories leading up to the meeting, links to coverage during the meeting and for complete information after the meeting. Search #GODSGREATWORK online as well.