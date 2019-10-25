Karen Swallow Prior to join SEBTS faculty

Karen Swallow Prior will join the faculty of Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary (SEBTS) as full-time research professor of English and Christianity & Culture beginning fall semester of 2020. She will be the first research professor in the history of The College at Southeastern.



“I am delighted to have Karen join our faculty,” said SEBTS President Danny Akin. “She is a gifted teacher in the field of English and literature who loves Christ, the gospel and the Great Commission. Our students will be blessed to sit under her instruction. She is a wonderful addition to the outstanding faculty of Southeastern.”



Prior has served for more than two decades as professor of English at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va., where she is also a senior fellow with Liberty University’s Center for Apologetics and Cultural Engagement. She received both her M.A. and Ph.D. from the State University of New York at Buffalo and a B.A. from Daemen College. Prior and her husband Roy are members of Thomas Road Baptist Church.



Prior, an author and speaker with expertise in 18th century British literature, has published three books, including two award winners. On Reading Well: Finding the Good Life in Great Books was named a Top Religion Book of 2018 by Publisher’s Weekly, and Fierce Convictions: The Extraordinary Life of Hannah More – Poet, Reformer, Abolitionist was chosen for a Christianity Today Book Award in 2015.



She also has written numerous articles in publications such as Christianity Today, The Washington Post, Books & Culture, The Atlantic and The Gospel Coalition.



“I could not be more excited about this announcement,” said Scott Pace, dean of The College at Southeastern and Johnny Hunt chair of biblical preaching. “Karen Prior is a welcomed addition to our already stellar faculty at The College of Southeastern. As a conservative evangelical and cultural ambassador, Karen brings a unique combination of skills and expertise that will help train our students through a Christian liberal arts education and equip them to give their lives for the cause of Christ in the church, among the nations and in every aspect of society.”



While Prior will primarily teach undergraduates at The College at Southeastern, she also will teach at the graduate and doctoral levels.



Prior has served as a research fellow with the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention and is currently a member of the Faith Advisory Council of the Humane Society of the United States.



“I’m looking forward to being able to join with Southeastern in its exciting mission of sending students, future pastors and future scholars across the globe according to God’s calling on their lives and the Great Commission,” Prior said.



“At Liberty, I have been privileged to disciple Christian young people for 21 years, primarily in my discipline of English,” she said. “My mission in teaching has always been to have students leaving my classroom loving life, literature and God more than when they came in. I look forward to continuing in that mission as I move into this new assignment at Southeastern.”



