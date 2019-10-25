Raleigh churches partner with ERLC to donate ultrasound machine

Six North Carolina Baptist churches helped provide an ultrasound machine for Human Coalition’s Raleigh Women’s Clinic
in partnership with the Psalm 139 Project, an initiative of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission
(ERLC). The 3D-4D ultrasound equipment was dedicated in a ceremony Oct. 24 featuring clinic leaders and ERLC President Russell Moore
.
Speaking from Mark 10:13-16 during the ceremony, Moore highlighted how Jesus recognized the value of vulnerable people that are often overlooked. He encouraged clinic workers to remember that many of the “storylines” of mothers and children they serve will impact generations to come.
“God is going to use them in ways that you won’t be able to see or trace,” Moore said.
Partnering churches included North Wake Church
, Wake Forest, N.C.; The Summit Church
, Raleigh, N.C.; Imago Dei Church
, Raleigh, N.C.; Faith Baptist Church
, Youngsville, N.C.; Bay Leaf Baptist Church
, Raleigh, N.C.; and Crossroads Fellowship
, Raleigh, N.C.
ERLC photo by Rebecca Hankins
Human Coalition staff and volunteers and leaders from Raleigh churches join Russell Moore, ERLC president, in a dedication ceremony.
The Psalm 139 Project
is an initiative of the ERLC that began in 2004 to help pregnancy resource centers secure ultrasound machines and provide training.
Raleigh Women’s Clinic workers said they were excited to have the new machine. Clinic director Amber Arias
said clear images of babies in the womb allow mothers to “connect” with their children. She also said it gives clinic workers “the ability to send them home with beautiful pictures.”
The Raleigh Women’s Clinic has reported 283 “life decisions” so far in 2019.
“We love Human Coalition and their continued pursuit of the vulnerable women and children of America,” said Lori Francis
, director of sending at The Summit. “They have been an invaluable partner in this war on our culture, and we are grateful for their relentless pursuit. We believe, hope and endure all things with faith that one day abortion will come to an end. We hope this ultrasound machine is a marker of many lives made in the image of God coming to fruition.”
Marty Jacumin
, senior pastor at Bay Leaf, said, “Having the opportunity for a mother or father to see and hear the beauty of life is so important as they are deciding on what to do with their child. That’s why we wanted to partner with the ERLC and other churches to provide this resource.”
Human Coalition has also pioneered a virtual clinic that uses teleconferencing to serve Texas residents, with plans to expand the service nationwide. According to internal data provided to the Biblical Recorder
, expanding the virtual clinic could result in significantly more “life decisions” than brick-and-mortar or mobile clinics alone.