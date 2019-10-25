Raleigh churches partner with ERLC to donate ultrasound machine

ERLC photo by Rebecca Hankins Human Coalition staff and volunteers and leaders from Raleigh churches join Russell Moore, ERLC president, in a dedication ceremony.

🔴 @drmoore speaks at the dedication of an ultrasound machine at @HumanCoalition Raleigh Women’s Clinic. The equipment was provided by a partnership of six @NCBaptist churches and the @ERLC Psalm139 Project https://t.co/tKbLJb7A6k