Baptists on Mission respond to Harvey

Wait. A hard word to live out day-to-day, but North Carolina Baptists know rushing in to help in Texas would put their people in danger and overwhelm an already strained area.



After Hurricane Harvey dumped large amounts of water in and around the Houston area, many people watched on TV as devastating stories were shared. The Biblical Recorder shared stories online of heroic efforts to save people, animals and belongings.



North Carolina Baptists on Mission (NCBM) has sent a search and rescue team and a Type 1 team. That team consists of about 100 people working with cleanup/recovery, shower and laundry units, generators, medical reserve, chaplaincy, assessment and various support/equipment volunteers.



This team will get NCBM set up in Nederland, Texas, to coordinate future teams in the following days, months and years. The greatest need is money, said Richard Brunson, executive director of NCBM.



“Thank you for your willingness to donate items to those affected by the recent disaster,” he said. “Our most pressing need at this time is monetary donations.”



Brunson said the initial feeding plan is for NCBM to prepare 30,000 meals a day with about 10,000 more coming from another kitchen unit from another state. Nederland is in between Beaumont and Port Arthur, close to the Louisiana border.



“This region of [Texas] has suffered quite a bit of flooding from Hurricane Harvey and they need our help,” Brunson said.







Credit card donations can be made by calling Kecia Morgan at (800) 395-5102, ext. 5613, or mailing a check to: NCBM, P.O. Box 1107, Cary, NC 27512, Memo line: Disaster Relief Hurricane Harvey.



Give online at baptistsonmission.org/hurricaneharvey.



There are 3 types of collections:

Hygiene Kits: Use a 1-gallon sealable/Ziploc plastic bags and fill with a variety of the following: soap, lotion, shampoo, deodorant, washcloth, comb/brush, facial tissue, shaving cream/razor, toothbrush/toothpaste, feminine hygiene products. First aid kits: Purchased (for up to $10 each) at grocery and drug stores. Diapers and formula.



They are not accepting water, bleach and clothing.



All donations must be delivered to Red Springs Missions Camp in Red Springs or Shelby Mission Camp for distribution.



For Red Springs, contact Larry Osborne at (910) 843-7700 or (919) 264-4397 to schedule delivery. For Shelby, contact David Brown at (704) 487-5599 or (919) 422-9990.



Contributing to the North Carolina Missions Offering (ncmissionsoffering.org) supports all NCBM ministries.



To donate other items, email Mary Mountz at mmountz@ncbaptist.org with the description, age of item, working condition and any other necessary information.



(EDITOR’S NOTE – Have you, your church or association been involved in collecting supplies? Are you going? Let us know at editor@BRnow.org. Send photos of your efforts as well.)