National CP 4.2% over YTD projection

Year-to-date contributions to Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) national and international missions and ministries received by the SBC Executive Committee (EC) through 11 months of the current fiscal year are 4.20 percent above the year-to-date SBC Cooperative Program (CP) Allocation Budget projection, and are 0.77 percent above contributions received during the same time frame last year, according to a news release from SBC Executive Committee President and CEO Frank S. Page.



The year-to-date total represents money received by the Executive Committee by the close of the last business day of August and includes receipts from state conventions, churches and individuals for distribution according to the 2016-17 SBC Cooperative Program Allocation Budget.



As of August 31, gifts received by the EC for distribution through the SBC Cooperative Program Allocation Budget through the first eleven months of the convention’s fiscal year (October to September) totaled $180,533,934.62. This total is $7,283,934.62 above the $173,250,000 year-to-date budgeted projection to support Southern Baptist ministries globally and across North America, and is $1,372,917.27 more than the $179,161,017.35 received through the end of August 2016.



Designated giving of $186,843,284.86 for the same year-to-date period is 6.57 percent, or $13,146,533.06, below the $199,989,817.92 received at this point last year. This total includes only those gifts received and distributed by the EC and does not reflect designated gifts contributed directly to SBC entities. Designated contributions include the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering for International Missions, the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering for North American Missions, Southern Baptist Global Hunger Relief and other special gifts.



August’s CP allocation receipts for SBC work totaled $15,030,281.75. Designated gifts received last month amounted to $5,560,936.66.



The convention-adopted CP Allocation Budget is distributed 50.41 percent to international missions through the International Mission Board (IMB), 22.79 percent to North American missions through the North American Mission Board, 22.16 percent to theological education through the convention’s six seminaries, 2.99 percent to the SBC operating budget, and 1.65 percent to the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission. GuideStone Financial Resources and LifeWay Christian Resources are self-sustaining and do not receive CP funding.



According to the 2016-2017 budget adopted by the SBC, if the convention exceeds its annual budget goal of $189 million dollars, IMB’s share will go to 51 percent of any overage in Cooperative Program allocation budget receipts. Other ministry entities of the SBC will receive their adopted percentage amounts of any overage and the SBC operating budget’s portion will be reduced to 2.4 percent of any overage.



The Cooperative Program is Southern Baptists’ channel of giving through which a local church is able to contribute to the ministries of its state convention and to the missions and ministries of the SBC with a single contribution to its state convention. State and regional Baptist conventions retain a portion of church contributions to the Cooperative Program to support work in their respective states and forward a percentage to Southern Baptist national and international causes. The percentage of distribution from the states is at the discretion of the messengers of each state convention through the adoption of the state convention's annual budget. The totals in this report reflect only the SBC portion of CP receipts.



Month-to-month swings reflect a number of factors, including the number of Sundays in a given month, the day of the month churches forward their Cooperative Program contributions to their state conventions, the percentage of CP contributions forwarded to the SBC by the state conventions after shared ministry expenses are deducted and the timing of when the state conventions forward the national portion of CP contributions to the EC.



Cooperative Program allocation budget receipts received by the Executive Committee are reported monthly to the executives of the entities of the convention, to the state convention offices, to the state Baptist papers and are posted online at cpmissions.net/CPReports.

