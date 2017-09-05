Reformation panel planned for annual meeting

As North Carolina Baptists prepare for the annual meeting of the Baptist State Convention of N.C. (BSC), the BSC Historical Committee plans to offer a panel on the Reformation as well as a film on the topic.



“Christians, and specifically Baptists, need to reflect on the fact that Christianity is a historical religion,” said Don Wright, chairman of the committee and member of Salem Baptist Church in Apex.



With the 500th anniversary of the Reformation approaching in October, Wright said this upcoming annual meeting presents a wonderful opportunity to showcase the historical moment for Baptists.



On Mon., Nov. 6 from 3-5 p.m., William “Dale” Robertson, who also serves on the historical committee, will host a panel of three speakers: David Williams, dean of faculty at Belmont Abbey College in Belmont, N.C., representing the Catholic viewpoint; Stephen B. Eccher of Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest; and John Armstrong, a Reformed church minister from the Chicago area, who is leading the Reformation educational efforts of the Christian History Institute.



Each scholar will have 10 minutes to address three themes from the Reformation: sola scriptura (scripture alone), priesthood of the believer and state sponsored churches. There will also be time for questions from the audience.



The other offering will be a showing of the Reformation history video – “This Changed Everything” – produced by the Christian History Institute. It is three hours in length. The film will play Sun., Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. and again at 7 p.m. “The title says everything,” Wright said. “A Christian does not need any earthly mediator.”



Both events will be in Auditorium 1 of the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro where the BSC annual meeting is held.



Wright expresses excitement about the upcoming anniversary. He believes this event offers opportunities to share with secular media outlets how Baptists came into existence. When Time magazine did a story about the Reformation, they quoted Pope Francis, the current leader of the Roman Catholic Church. Sometimes referred to as the Protestant Reformation, this movement began a schism from the Roman Catholic Church. Initiated by Martin Luther, the recognized period of the Reformation was 1517-1648.



