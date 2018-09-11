Getty worship conference strikes a chord

(Story updated Sept. 11, 6:15 p.m.)



Hymn writers Keith and Kristyn Getty hosted their first-ever worship music conference last year. The inaugural event drew more than 4,000 attendees. The second annual “Sing!” conference, Sept. 10-12 in Nashville, Tenn., has garnered nearly twice as many pastors, worship leaders and other Christians eager to hear dozens of speakers and artists.



Getty Music photo

The Gettys hope the gathering will help church leaders “build a biblical understanding and creative vision for congregational singing,” according to the event’s website.



The program schedule features well-known pastors and theologians such as John Piper, Alistair Begg and John MacArthur, along with worship leaders and performing artists including Trip Lee, Shane & Shane, Bob Kauflin and John Patitucci.



J.D. Greear, pastor of The Summit Church in Raleigh-Durham, N.C., and president of the Southern Baptist Convention, told the Biblical Recorder he believes the conference is timely and important.



“Worship is central to the Christian life,” Greear said. “The quality of our preaching, the effectiveness of our ministries and the reach of our missions will never exceed the depth of our worship. I’m so grateful that God has raised up the Gettys at this time to call the church to a Christ-exalting, gospel-rich theology and practice of worship.”



Greear is scheduled to participate in an on-stage interview Sept. 12 with Keith Getty about “Singing & the 21st Century.”



Attendees traveled to the event from more than 30 countries, according to a spokesperson for Getty Music. More than a dozen people received scholarships to cover a significant portion of the costs to attend.



The international focus represented Getty Music’s “desire to expand our reach internationally and serve the global church through training, resources and teaching,” the spokesperson said.



The organization plans to host similar events in multiple locations across Europe in 2019, possibly including London, Paris and Belfast.



“These will be a part of our global Sing! initiative to help transform the way churches and individuals think about worship in the home, church and as individuals,” said the spokesperson.



Watch the Sing! Conference livestream at live.gettymusic.com.