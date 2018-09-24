LifeWay workers ‘fine’ after bullet destroys window

“Employees are fine” after a bullet destroyed a fifth-floor window at LifeWay Christian Resources’ downtown Nashville complex, company spokesperson Carol Pipes told Baptist Press.



LifeWay photo

No employees were injured when a bullet of unknown origin shattered a large fifth-floor window Sept. 20 at LifeWay Christian Resources' new downtown Nashville complex.

“We’re just really thankful no one was hurt,” said Pipes, LifeWay director of corporate communications, who noted police are investigating the incident. The window, destroyed by the shot, is nearly level to nearby Interstates 40 and 65.



LifeWay President Thom Rainer praised employees Sept. 21 for their response to the event.



“Our employees were naturally shaken by the event, but many continued to work in the office while others exercised the flexibility to work off-site the rest of the day,” Rainer said. “I am always amazed at the resilience of our employees. We are certainly thankful for God’s grace and protection.”



Employees were informed of the incident in an email, Pipes said, after police were called to the office at 11:45 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 20).



According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department’s incident report, a LifeWay employee called police and said he heard a “loud pop” coming from outside the building. “When he walked to the window he noticed a bullet hole in the window and the remains of that bullet resting on the ground beside a filing cabinet,” the report said.



“He stated that no one working in the office at this time was injured,” investigating officers wrote, “nor did anyone see who was responsible for the damage.” No other areas of the building were damaged and no injuries were discovered, police said. The remains of the bullet were collected as evidence.



No hate crime, terrorism nor gang activity is suspected, police said, but no suspect has been named. The large glass window had an estimated value of $5,000.



(EDITOR’S NOTE – Diana Chandler is Baptist Press’ general assignment writer/editor. Reprinted from Baptist Press, baptistpress.com, news service of the Southern Baptist Convention.)