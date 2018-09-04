McGill resigns Dublin church, focuses on The Lake Church

Cameron McGill, former president of the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina (BSC), announced his resignation as pastor of Dublin First Baptist Church to assume responsibilities as pastor of The Lake Church in White Lake, N.C. He has led both churches since The Lake Church launched in 2014.



Contributed photo

“After 18 years at Dublin, we made the decision to step out in faith and follow the Lord to focus full-time at The Lake Church and White Lake Christian Camp’s ministry, and also doing revival meetings as the Lord opens doors,” he told the Biblical Recorder. “I love Dublin and I appreciate God allowing us to be there that long.”



He announced his resignation Aug. 5, and will preach the final sermon Sept. 9 at Dublin.



“[The Lake Church] grew far beyond our expectations, averaging 400 people in the summer and 150 in the winter,” said McGill.



Each functioned as separate churches, but McGill preached in both pulpits every Sunday and served both congregations.



“The strain of trying to pastor two churches is real – it’s a challenge,” he said. “For the last year and a half, Tiffany and I felt the Lord was pulling us full time to The Lake. There’s great potential here if someone could lead each church full time. God has confirmed this and has given us real peace about it.”



The Lake Church grew rapidly in a rented facility in the resort community. A three-acre property came available last year on White Lake, and they were able to acquire it.



“We’re making it a small camp for church groups and families,” McGill said. “Retreats for all ages are held in the facility. It will also include a permanent home for The Lake Church. We plan to break ground for a church building soon.”



He said the ministry shift includes three ministry roles. He will serve as pastor of The Lake Church, camp pastor at White Lake Christian Camp and Retreat Center and in an itinerant revival ministry.



“I want to credit our involvement with the Baptist State Convention for growing our mission vision that led to partnerships with churches in New York and Moldova,” he said.



“The pastor of our partner church in Moldova came to Dublin and challenged me to plant a church. So it came full circle and The Lake Church was birthed after that challenge.”



McGill said he was not aware of the many resources available through the state convention until he began serving on the board of directors in 2008.



“That was a great learning experience,” said McGill. “It connected me with so many people like Brenda Gray, Dr. [Michael] Blackwell and so many others, and it changed my perspective. That was a turning point in my ministry and my family’s focus. We would not be doing what we are doing if it were not for the influence of the convention. Tiffany and I both served on the board and learned so much. We’re excited about God’s plans for us.”



Gray and Blackwell serve at the Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina.



McGill is available for revival services and other events. Contact him at (910) 872-1726 or pastorcam74@gmail.com. Learn more about the camp ministry at whitelakechristiancamp.com.