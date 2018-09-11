New NCBM disaster relief director gets trial by fire

First days at a new job usually include human resources paperwork and a basic introduction to the organization.



BR file photo

Jack Frazier, left, joined the Baptists on Mission staff Sept. 10 as disaster relief director. Frazier has been involved in disaster relief efforts for 10 years, even while working with the Cary Fire Department. Here, Frazier, left, is seen with a January 2010 team returning from a trip to Haiti after an earthquake hit Jan. 12.



But for Jack Frazier, the new disaster relief director for Baptists on Mission, Hurricane Florence brought a whirlwind to his first couple of days, Sept. 10-11.



Baptists on Mission, also known as North Carolina Baptist Men (NCBM), is preparing to respond to Hurricane Florence, a category 4 hurricane predicted to hit North Carolina’s coast Thursday.



“Jack has been involved in N.C. disaster relief as a volunteer for the past 10 years, so in some ways he is an insider,” said Richard Brunson, NCBM executive director. “He also brings a strong emergency management background and a strong commitment to Christ and to missions.”



Frazier is a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Fuquay-Varina.



In an email to the Biblical Recorder, Brunson shared that Frazier had been at the state’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) both days on the job.



As a former battalion chief for the Cary Fire Department, Frazier “knows how to manage a disaster, and he understands incident command structure,” said Brunson. “He also understands Baptist churches and is committed to glorifying God through disaster relief.”



It was around 10 years ago that Frazier was encouraged by a coworker to get involved with NCBM. His background in emergency rescues spurred his involvement in Rescue 24, a search and rescue ministry of NCBM.



Frazier retired about 18 months ago and didn’t plan to go back to work. He planned to be more involved in NCBM and mission work, but had not intended for it to develop into a job.



“Maybe God was training me all along in this type of background,” Frazier pondered in a phone interview with the Recorder today from the EOC. “Maybe this is how God is working to get me involved more. It’s trial by fire.”



Frazier said one of his plans for next spring is to attend some of the regional training meetings to allow him to understand more of what volunteers and leaders do.



Frazier is married to Paula, and they have two daughters, Katie and Jessica.



Gaylon Moss, the former NCBM disaster relief director for almost 20 years, is now serving as the Missouri Baptist Convention’s (MBC) disaster relief state director. MBC has a mobile kitchen standing by to respond to Hurricane Florence.