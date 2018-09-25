Parrott to be nominated as Pastors’ Conference president

Ronnie Parrott, lead pastor of Christ Community Church in Huntersville, N.C., will be nominated for the 2020 N.C. Pastors’ Conference president when the group meets in Greensboro’s Koury Convention Center, November 4-5.



“Ronnie represents the best of this young generation of leaders and will make a significant contribution to move our state convention forward,” said Clay Smith, senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Matthews. “I trust his judgment to recruit quality preachers that will speak to the unique challenges of North Carolina pastors and wholeheartedly look forward to nominating him to serve as our future Pastors’ Conference president.”



Before coming to Christ Community Church in December 2016, Parrott served seven years as an executive leader with pastor Ronnie Floyd at Cross Church in Springdale, Arkansas, during Floyd’s two terms as the president of the Southern Baptist Convention. He previously held a variety of church staff roles, including one at Highview Baptist Church in Louisville, Ky.



Smith said Parrott “played a key role in helping to execute the national annual meeting focusing on prayer, evangelism and revival,” when he worked with Floyd.



Parrott, 37, is a graduate of Boyce College and The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Ky., earning the masters of divinity degree in Great Commission studies and doctor of ministry in Executive Leadership.



Christ Community Church has an average worship attendance of 575 people. Parrott told the Biblical Recorder he has worked to strengthen the church’s partnership with the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina, significantly increasing Cooperative Program giving from $2,792 in 2016 to $10,000 in 2018. The church has baptized 49 people in his 22 months as pastor.



A statement from the church said Parrott “has a heart for multiplication that results in churches revitalized and planted. He’s committed to praying for God to awaken our churches to share the gospel and win souls for the name of Jesus Christ.”



“Ronnie has a heart for local church pastors,” Smith added, “and has served with me to initiate a relational network of young pastors in the Charlotte area.”



Parrott is the first announced candidate for president of the 2020 N.C. Pastors’ Conference.