SWBTS to host prayer, town halls amid pres. search

Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary’s presidential search committee has formed an advisory committee of faculty, staff and students to support them in their work.



Photo by Adam Covington

SWBTS presidential search committee chairman Danny Roberts (center) prays with seminary faculty at a Sept. 12 gathering to seek God’s guidance during the search process.

The committee will assist in two ways, according to a Southwestern news release: “(1) They will gather for several prayer meetings, and (2) they will hold several town hall meetings in order to allow students, staff, and faculty to voice their opinions regarding what characteristics they would like to see in the institution’s next president.”



The first prayer meeting was held today (Sept. 12) on the Fort Worth, Texas, campus. Members of the Southwestern family were invited to gather to seek God’s face and ask for His guidance throughout the search process. Other prayer meetings are scheduled for Oct. 10 and Oct. 15.



Town hall meetings will begin Sept. 19, when students will meet in MacGorman Chapel, faculty in Draper Auditorium, and staff in Truett Auditorium. A joint town hall meeting is scheduled for Sept. 26.



The nine-member presidential search committee was appointed by Southwestern trustee chairman Kevin Ueckert and announced to the full board of trustees Aug. 23. The search committee held its first meeting Sept. 10-11, with a focus on prayer.



The committee is seeking a successor to former Southwestern president Paige Patterson.



Nominations and expressions of interest for the new president should be submitted to Danny Roberts, trustee presidential search committee chairman, at swbtspresidentialsearch@gmail.com.



(EDITOR’S NOTE – Alex Sibley is associate director of news and information at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. Reprinted from Baptist Press, baptistpress.com, news service of the Southern Baptist Convention.)