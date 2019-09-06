Dorian damage minimal so far on N.C. Baptist properties

Early reports indicate that Baptist properties in North Carolina escaped the worst Hurricane Dorian had to offer.
Camp Cale, Fort Caswell and Kennedy Home indicated that the worst damage involved trees down on the property.
“It does not appear trees hit any buildings, but we will update you when we know more,” said the Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina (BCH) Facebook page update on Sept. 6 around noon. “Thank you for your prayers!”
Kennedy Home in Kinston is one of the homes that was struck hard by both hurricanes Florence and Matthew. Kennedy Home children and caregivers were evacuated to the main BCH campus in Thomasville. Local restaurants and chains (Hardees in Thomasville, Chick-fil-A in High Point and Southern Roots in Jamestown) provided food for the displaced.
Trees were the main problem at the Kennedy Home in Kinston after Hurricane Dorian blew through Sept. 5-6. Children and caregivers had been evacuated to the main campus of Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina in Thomasville.
Leaders at Fort Caswell
on Oak Island, where the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina operates the N.C. Baptist Assembly, indicated that the site would reopen Mon., Sept. 9 at 8 a.m.
“Thank you for your prayers, they were certainly felt,” was posted on the group Facebook page around noon today (Sept. 6). “We are grateful to God to report that Fort Caswell has again avoided major storm damage as Dorian passed over last night. While a full damage assessment is still ongoing, it appears to be mostly minor limbs and debris with a few missing shingles.”
The Baptist Nursing Fellowship was supposed to have its national meeting at Caswell this weekend but rescheduled until February because of the hurricane hugging the coastline the last couple of days. Camp Cale
, located in Hertford, reported that trees were down, but that the bulkhead and dock are holding up. The camp is situated along the Perquimans River.
Baptists on Mission
, also known as North Carolina Baptist Men
(NCBM), had already sent out notices to volunteers to be on alert for response to Dorian. NCBM is still working to recover from Hurricane Florence in many areas of the southeast part of the state.
