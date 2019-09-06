Dorian damage minimal so far on N.C. Baptist properties

Early reports indicate that Baptist properties in North Carolina escaped the worst Hurricane Dorian had to offer.



Camp Cale, Fort Caswell and Kennedy Home indicated that the worst damage involved trees down on the property.



“It does not appear trees hit any buildings, but we will update you when we know more,” said the Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina (BCH) Facebook page update on Sept. 6 around noon. “Thank you for your prayers!”



Kennedy Home in Kinston is one of the homes that was struck hard by both hurricanes Florence and Matthew. Kennedy Home children and caregivers were evacuated to the main BCH campus in Thomasville. Local restaurants and chains (Hardees in Thomasville, Chick-fil-A in High Point and Southern Roots in Jamestown) provided food for the displaced.

Facebook photo

Trees were the main problem at the Kennedy Home in Kinston after Hurricane Dorian blew through Sept. 5-6. Children and caregivers had been evacuated to the main campus of Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina in Thomasville.