Greear delivers prayer before U.S. House

The words of Psalm 16:1 are located inside a prayer room of the United States Capitol: “Preserve me, O God, for in thee do I put my trust.”



A similar prayer was spoken on Capitol Hill today (Sept. 25) as Southern Baptist Convention President J.D. Greear opened the afternoon legislative session for the House of Representatives.



“May You grant that this body rule in a way that directs the men, women and children of this country toward Your goodness, and enables them to respond in thankfulness to You,” said Greear, pastor of The Summit Church in Raleigh-Durham, N.C. “May we perceive the love that You have for us, and may that translate into love for one another, especially the most vulnerable.”

Image captured from U.S. House video

J.D. Greear, president of the Southern Baptist Convention, gives the opening prayer for an afternoon legislative session for the House of Representatives.